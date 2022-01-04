Iliad rates January 2022. The news from 11 January

New year new proposals also for the fourth mobile operator. There is excitement at Iliad with the increase in proprietary antennas, fiber agreements and a rather advantageous Flash offer that attracts new customers. Flash 150 is iliad’s proposal for new subscribers, an offer that will close on January 11th, leaving an aura of mystery about what will happen next.

And what will happen next? Will 11 January be a super day for Iliad customers? Fiber launch, new tariffs or everything as before?

Iliad offers available

But let’s go a little bit to see the overview of iliad’s offers currently on the market, before even getting to the heart of this Flash offer that has almost come to an end.

Iliad Giga 150 Iliad Giga 120 Iliad Giga 80 Iliad Giga 40 Iliad Voice 9.99 euros / month 9.99 euros / month 7.99 euros / month 6.99 euros / month 4.99 euros / month 150 gigabytes of internet 120 gigs of internet 80 gigabytes of internet 40 gigabytes of internet 0.04 gig of internet unlimited minutes and text messages unlimited minutes and text messages unlimited minutes and text messages unlimited minutes and text messages unlimited minutes and text messages

These are the active offers of the fourth mobile operator. All of them provide all-inclusive, that is, unlimited calls and text messages even in the EU area, obviously the quantity of giga varies which influences the name of the same offers and the use of 5G and giga for abroad. It is always good to remember that all iliad tariff plans do not hide unpleasant surprises or additional costs. We have always said this about transparency, iliad cares.

Flash offer 150 giga only for new customers

We see from the grid that this offer has a cost of 9.99 euros per month and provides for the use of 150 giga to be exploited as and when we want. Calls and sms as always are included in the package. This rate does not include steps, or rather old customers have to be satisfied with the 120Giga, also 5G.

This means that old iliad customers can go from 80 giga to 120 but not from 120 to 150 or from 80 to 150. To get the 150 giga if you are already an iliad subscriber, the only solution is the very uncomfortable triangulation, that is, you cancel your subscription with iliad to switch to any operator and then go back to iliad, and given the timing of the Flash of the 150 this operation is just not convenient.

If, on the other hand, you have a subscription with other mobile operators but iliad’s offer of 150 attracts you for the quantity of giga, 5G to a valid and solid network, you just have to hurry up and decide to subscribe. You can request the 150 Giga by clicking directly here on the UpGo links. You can easily switch to iliad online, number portability is free but you have to hurry on 11 January ends the 150 Flash offer.

150 Giga and 5G

This iliad Flash rate provides for the use of 5G. That is where it is possible and if you have a suitable smartphone, you can surf in 5G. Each operator has its own list of mobile phones suitable for 5G navigation, I recommend if you need to buy a new smartphone to check its suitability first.

We know 5G has more luck in urban areas, while in rural areas it is more difficult to get there even if for some years now we have been trying to speed things up. However, with the 150giga offer you can rest assured that wherever possible you will sail in 5G.

The Flash Offer 150 and foreign roaming

For those who have traveled within the EU countries with iliad, they know that each rate includes a number of gigabytes included in the package that can be used free of charge abroad. For some years now, no additional fees have been paid, nor the connection fees. You continue to use your rate even abroad, free calls and sms, what varies is the amount of Giga.

With the Flash 150 the giga that can be used in EU countries are seven in all. So 150 + 7 free calls and sms always at 9.99 euros per month. This offer includes 7 free gigs within the countries of the European community. Each offer has its giga valid for abroad and the additional costs to be paid if the giga included in your tariff plan run out.

Flash Rate 150 after 11 January 2022

We have no news about it. We do not know if the offer will end as it was communicated by iliad, if there will be an extension, if it will become a new official rate of the fourth mobile operator or if the adventure with the Flash 150 ends here. What is certain is that as soon as there are news we will update you, but if you are interested in the Flash offer, hurry up!

With that is all, stay connected for new and eventual updates. If you want to switch to iliad’s 150Giga you have time no later than 11 January. At least until proven otherwise.