Iliad, ready to land on the fixed network with Fiber: tariffs

News for all Iliad customers who will soon be able to use Fiber at home. The French operator is shaking the competition.

In recent years, the great protagonists of mobile telephony have been the MVNO networks, which have put the market leaders in serious difficulty. Among these we find without a shadow of a doubt Iliad, which with its advantageous offers has become a market leader. Now the French company is ready to break into the world of fiber optic home. November should be the right month to unveil all the new offers.

At the moment there remains great secrecy about the rates, the diversity of the offer and the way in which it will be managed. Also users hope that with the entry of Iliad with a straight leg into the fixed network market, the latter is shaken with a drop in prices by the giants as happened for the mobile phone. So let’s see what we can expect from the red operator.

Iliad, ready the close-ups for the optical fiber: what will happen

Of the entrance of Iliad within the fixed network market it was already rumored at the end of thesummer 2020. Now, however, the company is ready to launch the first offers for all users who want to join Iliad also for the fixed network, among other things in fiber. The French operator has recently joined FiberCop, the company of Tim and Fastweb which aims to spread the 1 Gigabit fiber throughout Italy, thanks to an agreement called OpenFiber. The goal is to connect the whole country with optical fiber, producing excellent results.

While waiting for the first news, users certainly expect some slightly lower rates than those of competitors. In addition, important discounts are also expected for all those who decide to bet on Iliad right from the first day of the new fiber network. But the moment the most likely scenario is that the operator will also adapt to the prices already on the market, unlike the mobile phone.

According to the first rumors, then we would talk about 22 or 25 euros per month regarding the first tariffs that will be launched on the market. November is therefore the month of truth, with the French giant increasingly ready to launch into the market of optic fiber.