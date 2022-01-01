Iliad ready to launch a big news in 2022

Iliad has promised a 2022 with all the trimmings not only to its mobile network customers but to all Italians

A big surprise is being prepared by iliad, ready to make the whole world of telephony tremble again.

Since its entry into the panorama of mobile operators in our country, iliad has shown that you can have coverage and an excellent service with prices far lower than those we were used to.

The other operators are now creating packages to counter the loss of users in favor of the French-born company. Soon they may have to strive to find new tariffs even outside of mobile telephony.

Iliad, 2022 is the year of the fixed network

If the pandemic had not been involved, we probably would have given this news a year ago. Iliad in fact had started working on the implementation of its fixed network to launch it in the summer of 2021 but later delays had accumulated. But everything now seems to point to spring of 2022.

Iliad has in fact officially entered the association of companies in the telecommunications sector: Asstel. Plus there have been recent statements from Benedetto Levi, delegate of the Italian division of iliad who stated that the new offer on the fixed network market will arrive “to very short“. If this very short January or March still remains to be seen, the fact is that in the many Corner iliad present in many shopping centers have already been installed new black columns which will probably serve to present the modem for the iliad fixed network: what is called in France freebox and that in Italy it could instead be simply called iliadbox.

The French fiber optic performance, which are the types of connections that iliad would aim to make here as well, are at performances higher than 1 gigabit per second. The French freebox also allows you to pair a TV box that could turn into another way to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV but also the DTT.

According to the prices that iliad manages to make in the furniture sector, it is also possible to hypothesize that the monthly fee for the fixed fiber optic network of the French operator white and red should not exceed 30 euros, with certainly discounts special for those who are already iliad mobile customers or for those who intend to activate a fixed network and in addition have one or more SIMs. The only unknown factor is that of the coverage of the new network.