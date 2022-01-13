Iliad relaunches the Giga 120 at a crazy price: how to activate it online

Great news for potential new Iliad customers. The French company has relaunched the Giga 120, here’s how to activate it

A 2022 that has started in the best way also with regard to the main ones mobile phone deals. The main operators in Italy are “battling” each other to the sound of promotions and low cost offers with minutes, SMS and obviously Giga of data traffic.

It is also the case with Iliad which, yesterday Wednesday 12 January 2022, relaunched its Giga 120. We are talking about a bundle with ben 120 Giga of data traffic in 5G included, at one of the lowest prices on the market. And the activation can be done directly online!

Iliad Giga 120, costs and activation: what you need to know

Starting yesterday Wednesday January 12, 2022, it is again possible to activate the Iliad Giga 120. The bundle includes unlimited minutes to fixed and mobile phones, infinite SMS to all and well 120 Giga of data traffic under 4G and 5G network. All for only 9.99 euros per month, forever. There are no restrictions related to permanence or other hidden costs, as for all other promotions of the French telephone operator. And the activation can be done online, but not only. There are also the Iliad Store, Iliad Corner, Iliad Point and Snaipay points.

If you want to do it all through the official website, first click on this link. Proceeding with the registration, you will be asked for your old telephone number and if you want to carry out the portability or not. At this point, you will have to enter all personal and payment data. Then there will be identification phase real, with a dedicated page where you can upload a document and record a short video. The SIM will be sent directly to your home, in order to complete the activation and take advantage of the promo.