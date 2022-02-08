Iliad SA wants to buy Vodafone Italy

Lorenzo Delli





After the news of a few weeks ago reported by Reuters, denied by the CEO of Iliad Italia, another news arrives in these hours concerning a possible merger between Iliad Italia and Vodafone Italia. Or rather, this time we talk about acquisition.

The society Iliad SA by Xavier Niel would have done an offer for acquire the Italian division of Vodafone. The news was reported by Bloombergand the source, as already happened in the case of Reuters, are “people aware of the matter”, obviously remained anonymous.

Iliad, last week, would have submitted an offer to the Vodafone board of directors. The latter is looking for merger opportunities in various European countries, including United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal And Italy. Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

Curious, however, is the fact that Vodafone Group, in the role of its CEO, you speak of a merger, while Iliad SA would have made a possible acquisition offer, very different from a merger. It is possible that the Italian division of Iliad is interested in acquiring Vodafone infrastructures without however merging the two brands.

Still however, as long as there are no confirmations or denials from the interested parties, it is too early to draw conclusions. We will certainly keep you updated on the story. However, it must be said that if two important publications such as Reuters And Bloomberg in recent weeks they are reporting news regarding the two companies, it is actually very likely that something is boiling in the pot. Vodafone and Iliad have currently refused to comment on the news, the source reported last night.