Iliad, skip everything: the sensational announcement leaves customers speechless

Iliad, skip everything: the announcement leaves all customers speechless. The French company has denied the rumors spread insistently in the last hours

To speak was Benedetto Levi, or the CEO of Iliad, extinguishing the rumors concerning an alleged merger with Vodafone in the bud.

It is rapidly conquering the entire Italian market with its sensational offers. To tell the truth, we have been hearing about it widely for a couple of years, but lately Iliad has reached truly astounding numbers. Its mobile connection plan outperformed the competition and was followed by other carriers as well. In this period the landing in the world of optic fiber and fixed connection. Important steps that will equate the reality of our country to that of France. Regarding the corporate future of Iliad spoke of a truly incredible possible merger with Vodafone. A move capable of upsetting the entire world of Italian telephony. Two of the most important players currently on the market seemed on the pace to find a truly revolutionary agreement that would have beaten the competition.

The phantom negotiation, however, only lasted two days, since today it arrived the denial by one of the parties directly involved.

Iliad, skip everything: no agreement for the merger with Vodafone

Benedetto Levi, or the CEO of Iliad, denied the rumors that emerged on the net during the official presentation of the new offers on optical fiber for the home.

The senior executive said: “We go on our own way absolutely alone, as we have done for these three and a half years”. For the moment, therefore, any speech has been shelved.

READ ALSO >>> Tim changes everything: super news on the way and a service finally at no cost

READ ALSO >>> GF Vip 6, revealed the contents of Soleil’s letter to Alex: Delia reacts like this

As regards the new offer relating to the fixed network, Iliad offers all its customers 5 GB in download and 700 in download for 15.99 euros per month and 23.99 euros per month for all new customers, all with the Iliadbox modem on free loan. As pointed out by the transalpine operator, for these offers the price will be locked forever and there will be no increases or adjustments. As is the case for furniture, a price below what the competition offers.