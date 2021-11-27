Iliad, the clause you sign without knowing: what a surprise

Iliad is undoubtedly one of the reference telephone operators in this period. Beware of this clause that you sign without knowing

Iliad has made its way into the world of telecommunication service provision. Its structure has allowed it to be able to involve and convince hundreds of thousands of people throughout Italy. In particular, thanks to a long series of offers, with particular attention to the internet connection which, combined with the decidedly low price, have become the driving force of the company.

However, care must be taken when signing a contract. This advice is valid not only for Iliad but for all companies with which an agreement on an economic basis is set up in black and white. So let’s find out which clause to pay attention to. In most cases we sign without realizing that we are forever bonding with the telephone operator.

Iliad: pay attention to the clause

The clause regarding the contract Iliad to which we referred is Article 9 of the contract. This provides, among other things, that the company reserves the right to make changes to the contract, including the economic conditions, with the express exclusion of those relating to offers explicitly applied “Forever”.

Read also: Postepay Cashback: € 350 refund, how to get it

This can happen due to supervening technical, economic or organizational needs; also with reference to changes and interventions on the network or commercial structures; changes in the legislative and regulatory framework that affect the balance

economic and / or significantly on organizational aspects; need to ensure the correct and efficient use of the Service and the SIM.

Read also: Iliad, did you know? If you are of this age you cannot access the offers

The contractual changes will become effective after 30 days from the date on which they were communicated to the user who, within the same term, may withdraw from the contract. In case of failure to communicate the withdrawal within the aforementioned period of 30 days, the contractual changes will be considered accepted by the user.