Iliad, the first offer on fiber is coming soon

At first it entered the Italian market, upsetting the balance between the big names in the sector, now it puts even more important ambitions on the plate: in an interview with Sole24Ore, in fact, the CEO of Iliad, Benedetto Levi, made it clear that the group is ready to launch its first offer for fiber connectivity on the Italian territory.

Iliad fiber is on its way

In short, the group’s ambitions make a qualitative leap. It starts from Open Fiber, the network developed to cover the territories not reached up to now by the operators involved in the development of fiber in Italy, but it is not excluded that at a later time it will not be possible to draw on the network Fibercop.

When? As? The question marks, for the moment, remain pending. Levi simply made it clear that the plans are being finalized and that for the Iliad fiber it is now only a matter of days. Everything suggests aggressive prices and strategies in line with what has already been achieved in mobile, trying to conquer an appreciable market share on which to build investments for the future. Investments which, according to Levi himself, could also lead to further consolidation of the company in Italy: if there were particular opportunities for mergers or acquisitions, in short, Iliad will not hold back.