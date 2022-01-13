Iliad, the offer for fixed telephony coming soon with FTTH fiber: here’s where

Now here we are: Iliad’s debut in fixed telephony is now imminent, to the point that there is even talk of “days”. To report the news Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands today, which mentions the words of the CEO of Iliad Italia, Benedetto Levi.

The young manager of the company, directly from the columns of the Confindustria newspaper, took stock of what users should expect.

Levi confirmed that Iliad will initially rely on the “Open Fiber network, in particular in the black areas, which are the best served areas of the country“, while the arrival on the FiberCop network is expected later.

They will then initially be able to activate the promotion only those who reside in cities and areas covered by Open Fiber’s FTTH (here we explain how to check coverage with Open Fiber).

No information on the offer itself, but the watchword will once again be “clarity”, a claim that also accompanied the smartphone counterpart. “We are ready to arrive on the ultra-broadband market and carry out the same transparency operation that followed our arrival in Italy in the mobile. The numbers are proving us right. In three and a half years, one in 7 Italians is an Iliad user. We are talking about 8.5 million. And we have long understood that there is space also on the fixed, with the desire of the people to be able to access finally transparent offers“said Levi, who did not provide any precise date.