Iliad, there is the official announcement on the arrival of the fiber: date and possible offers

Iliad, there is the official announcement on the arrival of the fiber highly anticipated by numerous customers of the telephone operator: date and possible offers.

Benedetto Levi, CEO of Iliad, spoke of the now ever closer launch of the fixed network of the well-known telephone operator. For the time being, customers will enjoy a great deal promotion introduced during this month of December 2021: it deals with the new one flash offer named Giga 150. It is called Flash because there is a maximum time limit to proceed with activation. Iliad Giga 150 will in fact remain until the next one January 11 2022.

The brand of the well-known telephone operator (via social media) During the interview of the context of #wiredtrends, the guide of Iliad Italy is back on the imminent launch of the fixed network. While in the month of May the project on the Iliad fixed network was declared, to date one wonders at what point it is. Hence the response of Benedetto Levi: “Very little is missing. Thousands and thousands of people are asking for it every day, every day. Our mobile users are anxiously waiting for us to arrive on the landline“.

“By now we can say that very little is missing and we really believe that even on that market we can do what we have called the Iliad revolution. That is to really bring a breath of fresh air in terms of offers, in the way of relating to people, so we can’t wait to arrive “. At the moment it is possible to activate numerous convenient offers at bargain prices such as the FLASH 150 5G for only 10 euros per month. The offer GIGA 80 to 8 euros per month with the 4G network or the offer VOICE which includes 4Mb in 4G for only 5 euros per month.