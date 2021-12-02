ILIAD throws the bomb! Flash 150 under 5G network for only 9.99 ?? per month including everything! Here’s how to activate it

ILIAD outperforms the competition and decides to attack the market again and to do so launches a new “ bomb ” offer that sees an unlimited time to activate it but which certainly offers a bundle never seen before on the market of operators at this price and above all with support to the 5G network. In the meantime, let’s talk about the new one Flash 150, which as you will understand from the name, will allow you to have the beauty not only of a tariff with the operator with 5G included but also for the first time well 150GB of data per month included in the cost which will even be only 9.99 ??. It is available to everyone (new users and users from all operators) and the offer also includes unlimited minutes and SMS and, like all offers, also the possibility of not having remodulations in the future or even hidden costs.

Iliad Flash 150: how to have 150GB in 5G

How does the new rate work and what are its costs? Flash 150 has a bundle never proposed by Iliad to its users: in fact, in a month it will be possible to use up to 150GB of traffic data to be exploited also, and herein lies the novelty, under the new 5G network in Italy. A novelty above all because the rate is completed with everything that we usually found in the Iliad offers, that is, the minutes of calls and unlimited SMS for the whole month.

The price? Only 9.99 ?? but in this case the rate will be activated within the next 40 days.

FLASH 150

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 150GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included COST: 9.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or STORE

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

Clearly the offer allows you to have, during the activation phase, all sorts of related services and we also talk about 7GB of European roaming data traffic but of course also unlimited minutes of calls to international landlines and mobile phones with over 60 fixed destinations in Europe and landlines and mobile in the USA and Canada. In addition to this, there are also the “ Call Me ” services, hotspot but also no connection fee, residual credit check and also the answering machine.

Iliad GIGA 80: here is the other offer at 7.99 ??

There is also the usual Iliad GIGA 80 which allows users to have unlimited everything such as calls and SMS but with the ability to exploit up to 80GB of data traffic. The price? Only 7.99 ?? and this means that this tariff takes the place of the previous GIGA50, however, increasing the data traffic bundle to the full advantage of the user.

GIGA 80

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 80GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included COST: 7.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

ILIAD: the other offers

Next to this the Voice-only offer is proposed which allows you to have unlimited calls but practically without data for internet browsing. Here is specifically what it provides:

VOICE

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 40MB of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included

of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included COST: 4.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or STORE

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

But alongside these two offers, Iliad still offers the old Giga 40 and the Giga 50 which, although not visible on the website directly, can still be activated.

GIGA 40