Iliad-Vodafone, hypothesis of a wedding in Italy

Tlc sector in turmoil: Vodafone and Iliad would plan a future together in the Italian market, in the same days in which the stock exchange expects the next moves of Tim which on Friday it nominated to Pietro Labriola, while the expression of interest forwarded by Kkr is pending for € 0.505 per share (Tim on Friday closed at € 0.42, down 1.1%)

According to Reuters sources, Iliad – assisted by Lazard – and Vodafone would be thinking about the possible combination of their respective activities in Italy and the consequent creation of a pole with approximately 36% of the tricolor mobile market and just under six billion in revenues.

The indiscretion comes a few days after Iliad’s debut in the fixed fiber optic network, scheduled for January 25th. The French group led by Xavier Niel had landed in the Italian mobile phone market in the summer of 2018 with aggressive offers: to date it has about 8.5 million users. The strategy could be repeated in the fixed, so much so that the analysts of HSBC hypothesize an offer at 17 euros per month for broadband and fixed, 40% less than the average of the double-play offers.

The logic of the marriage between the second and fourth operator on the Italian market follows the one that led to the birth of WindTre: in the telecommunications world you need to think big to be profitable. With this in mind, according to the statements of Nick Read, Vodafone’s number one, consolidation is necessary for the European market and in particular for Italy, Spain and Portugal, where operators are suffering. But, according to Bloomberg, Vodafone would also be maneuvering in Great Britain, where it would have reopened the game on Three Uk (Ck Hutchison group) after the failed conquest attempt in 2021.

Returning to Italy, Tim will meet the trade unions on January 25 and present the industrial plan at the beginning of March. The appointment of Labriola has shuffled the cards in the hands of Kkr (in whose board also Niel sits), making the offer more complex. Labriola would in fact aim to split Tim into two, between services and the network. The latter asset would then be destined for the wedding with Open Fiber.