Iliad wants to buy Vodafone Italy! The bombshell that would change the mobile world

Iliad wants to buy Vodafone Italy. The indiscretion comes directly from Bloomberg which allegedly had a tip discovering that the French carrier supported by telecommunications billionaire Xavier Niel, would have made an offer for the Italian division of Vodafone Group. The French company reportedly submitted an offer to Vodafone’s board of directors last week asking not to be identified in order to keep the information private.

We had seen how just before the presentation of the new Iliad FiberThe news of the possible union in favor of a single operator ready to face giants such as TIM and WindTre had appeared on the net about the two companies. Nothing true or at least not for the moment. If it weren’t for the fact that this has been proposed again for a few hours news of a possible acquisition of Iliad from Vodafone Italia.

In this case we know that Vodafone was looking for merger opportunities in the UK, Spain, Italy and Portugal, as stated by the managing director Nisk Read. Bloomberg himself had previously reported on movements by investor Cevian Capital who had acquired a stake in Vodafone, stirring rumors about a possible change for the English section.

The two main European telecommunications companies are looking to consolidateAfter years of low margins and increased investor pressure, Vodafone recently moved closer to wireless rival Three UK, owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., while Reuters and El Confidentcial reported talks in Italy and Spain, respectively. Iliad is also considering a move to purchase a rival telephone operator in Italy, should the opportunity arise.

Let’s remember how Iliad entered the Italian mobile services market in 2018triggering a price war that last year led to three profit warnings from the former monopolist Telecom Italia. Italy is one of the most competitive markets in the world for mobile serviceswith major rivals such as WindTre.