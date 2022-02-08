Iliad wants Vodafone Italia: offer to the Board of Directors

Iliad is ready to buy Vodafone’s business in Italy. According to Bloomberg, the French company backed by telecommunications billionaire Xavier Niel made an offer to Vodafone’s board of directors last week.

In recent weeks, rumors had emerged about the possible negotiations between Vodafone and Iliad for a merger of their respective activities in an attempt to put an end to ruthless competition. Iliad, led by the billionaire founder Xavier Nielhas been examining options to expand further in Italy in recent months as it seeks to exploit the fever of agreements in the Italian telecommunications sector to accelerate consolidation and end a price war that has cut its margins.

Industry executives have repeatedly urged to pursue some mergers between companies operating in the telecommunications sector, which could unlock cost synergies and increase margins by cutting the number of mobile operators active in Italy, namely TIM, Vodafone, WindTre And Iliad. On January 13, the head of Iliad in Italy, Benedetto Levi, had declared that the French company was open to the purchase of a rival operator.

Any link between the two companies should get the blessing of antitrust in Italy – which sees the communications sector as a strategic asset – and of European antitrust, which had spoken out against previous merger attempts in Europe, including the acquisition of part of Three of the British O2 in 2016.

Who is Xavier Niel, Iliad’s number one

Born near Paris on August 25, 1967, Xavier Niel has certainly curious entrepreneurial origins. Its rise to success began in the market for hot linewith the creation of Minitel rose, an erotic messaging service created for Minitel, and other investments in the sex shop sector. 1991 is the turning point: Xavier Niel buys Fermic Multimediaalso operating in the field of hot line, and renames it Iliad. Thus was born the most important creature of him, from the same sector that launched him in the world of entrepreneurship.

Niel’s business, however, doesn’t stop at adult services. In 1994 she launched Worldnet, the first French internet service provider. Five years later it’s the turn of the new big leap in business: in 1999, Iliad obtains the license to develop its own network, starting to market telecommunications services to the public under the Free brand. By the end of the 1990s, Niel can consider himself a millionaire. 2004 was the year of the company’s listing on the Paris stock exchange, and in 2016 the company obtained the green light to enter the Italian market.