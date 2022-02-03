Iliad: Wi-Fi hotspots open to mobile customers via Iliadbox modems on the way? – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Iliad could implement one in the future new feature which would allow its mobile network customers to connect to the Wi-Fi networks of Iliadbox modems of its Fibra customers, thus creating a hotspot network dedicated to the operator’s customers.

The possible arrival of this service can be seen from the document of the General Contract Conditions relating to the Equipment of the Iliadbox Fiber offer, which can be subscribed starting from 25 January 2022.

The quote in the Iliad documents

In particular, inside of Article 3 named “Use of the device” there is a paragraph dedicated to service of “Wifi sharing”:

The User acknowledges that the iliadbox is set up to allow the use of the wifi sharing service by Iliad mobile phone users, without causing any prejudice to the performance of the iliadbox and to the voice telephony and Internet connection services. and without prejudice to the User’s right to disable this functionality of the iliadbox through the Personal Area of ​​the Website.

According to what is reported in the contractual conditions, it therefore seems that Iliad has foreseen one functionality to allow customers with SIM Iliad to be able to connect to the Wi-Fi of Iliadbox modems of the operator’s fixed network customers.

This functionality of “Wi-Fi sharing” at the moment it was never advertised by the operator, neither at the time of Iliadbox presentation nor now on its official website.

It is therefore probably one functionality that Iliad may make available in the future for its customers with mobile SIM, to allow them to connect to an open Wi-Fi network presumably at no additional cost, so as not to consume the Giga of their offer in case of need.

In any case, the contractual conditions specify that Iliadbox customers can still decide to disable the Wi-Fi sharing feature with Iliad mobile customers through the Personal Areawhile by default the modem would be set with this mode already active.

Similar functionality to FreeWifi_Secure for Free Mobile customers in France?

No further information is known about this new feature “announced” by Iliad Italia in its official documents, and even when it could actually be made available.

However, it should be noted that in France Iliad with the brand Freehas long been offering its mobile customers the FreeWifi_Secure servicewhich provides a free national hotspot network in mainland France through the Freebox customer Wi-Fi networks.

Specifically, this service allows Free Mobile customers to connect automatically to FreeWifi_Secure networks, without any action.

The service available in France is based on the EAP-SIM authentication protocol (Extensible Authentication Protocol for SIM), which allows compatible phones to connect without entering any credentials as authentication is performed automatically with the SIM card. The connection is made via a dedicated IP address with encrypted communications (WPA).

Finally, we remind you that a similar functionality in Italy has been available for some time for Fastweb customers, both fixed and mobile, with WOW Fiwith which the operator’s customers can connect free of charge, if available, to the Wi-Fi network of Fastweb fixed network customers who grant this possibility.

