Iliad will start very shortly with fixed network and fiber for the home: the words of the Administrator

One of the most promising telephone operators in Italy wants to go beyond its possibilities. In fact, the latest rumors in this regard suggest that Iliad intends to enter the fixed telephony market to propose its new offers.

Iliad launched a series of promotions to cover the FTTH Open Fiber Fiber, which, later, will also make available the one on FiberCop network, originally belonging to Telecom Italia.

To declare this information is Benedetto Levi, or theChief Executive Officer of Iliad, who wanted formalize this news by informing both customers and prospects consumers who will be able to use this new landline. So let’s see what the advantages will be in this regard.

Statements on the matter

In the’interview it is said that it seems to be only few days, a sign that they are ready to pay available the offers for the fixed telephony of Iliad. However, Benedetto Levi has decided not to provide any information on the exact date of the network promotions ofagency.

This move is due to the fact that it wants to preserve the launch-impact, avoiding squandering information key on the topic and not to disclose the strategies implemented by the operator as well as the features who will have these rates.

In this regard, however, the CEO reassures us all by stating that they will be consistent with the values ​​of simplicity, transparency And clarity of Iliad, or at least the following statements seem to be a reference to the fact that, the telephone provider, never disappoints its users.

Anyway, Iliad, on the occasion of the launch of its new ones networks, will rely on two very important partners who will have a essential role to allow the company to enter the fiber market: let’s talk about nothing less than Open Fiber And FiberCop, companies very active in the following sector.

However, Benedetto Levi he wanted to underline an element very important on the question: for the moment theoperator has decided that it will only rely on Open Fiber, which, by analyses carried out, it seems to be the most used in Italian cities. After that, they will also make the network coverage from FiberCop, making it available to anyone.