Iliad’s response after Vodafone’s refusal

The parenthesis that could lead to the sensational marriage between Iliad and Vodafone, or rather the acquisition of Vodafone by Iliad, did not last long. The takeover offer made by Iliad SA was followed by the refusal of Vodafone.

Iliad reacted as expected: the operator took note of the refusal of the offer of 11.25 billion euros for the acquisition of Vodafone Italia, issuing an official note. In addition to this, Iliad Group held a specify some concepts relating to the offer made to Vodafone: