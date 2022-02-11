Iliad’s response after Vodafone’s refusal

The parenthesis that could lead to the sensational marriage between Iliad and Vodafone, or rather the acquisition of Vodafone by Iliad, did not last long. The takeover offer made by Iliad SA was followed by the refusal of Vodafone.
Iliad reacted as expected: the operator took note of the refusal of the offer of 11.25 billion euros for the acquisition of Vodafone Italia, issuing an official note. In addition to this, Iliad Group held a specify some concepts relating to the offer made to Vodafone:
- According to Iliad Group, the offer conferred a very high value to Vodafone Italy.
- The offer provided for a full payment “cash“.
- It benefited from the fort financial support by one of the top 3 European banks for the full amount as well as by a financial partner.
- It responded to the will of management of Vodafone for consolidation in Italy.
- It was structured at best interest for shareholders by Vodafone Italia.
The note released by the Iliad group specifies that the operator will continue his independent market strategy in Italysign of the definitive closure of the affair.