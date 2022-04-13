iLIFE A11 analysis – review with opinion and features

Share

We have tested one of the latest robot vacuum cleaners to hit the market: this is our iLIFE A11 test.

iLIFE has been for several years being one of the most recognized companies in the market of robot vacuum cleanersfor offering alternatives to the most popular models on the market, usually at a more accessible price.

The iLIFE A11 It is the latest model created by the company. It has significant improvements over the previous generation, such as the inclusion of lidar navigation technology improved, more powerful suction and scrubbing systems, and other improvements with which iLIFE aspires to make its new robot the Better option within the segment of robot vacuum cleaners below 400 euros.

But, is it really up to par? Over the last few weeks, we have been able to thoroughly test the new iLIFE proposal, and in this review we are going to tell you everything you need to know about it before buying it.

iLIFE A11, opinion and rating

The tank “2 in 1” impresses with its usefulness

Easy to set up and use

good autonomy Against Improved navigation system Conclusions For less than 400 euros, the iLIFE A11 is an interesting alternative to conventional vacuuming and scrubbing robots, with a correct navigation system and a very effective cleaning system. Punctuation ★★★★★★★★★★iLIFE A11

iLIFE A11 price and where to buy

The new iLIFE A11 can now be purchased at stores like AliExpresswhere iLIFE officially sells its products, offering twelve months of official warranty and free shipping.

Its official price is $399 or €379.

Where is the iLIFE A11 located?

The A11 is the most technically advanced model released by the company so far. It is addressed to mid-range segment within the market for robotic vacuum cleaners with scrubbing capacity, where it must compete with models such as the My Robot Vacuum/Mop 2 Prorecently arrived in Spain at a very similar price –399.99 euros with launch promotion– and with the possibility of being associated with the rest of the devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem and being compatible with Google Home, but with a bottom suction power to that of the iLIFE A11.

Other similarly priced models are the Cecotec 8090 Ultra Congaalso with a vacuuming and scrubbing function, and with a 10000 Pa suction power compared to 4000 iLIFE. The Cecotec model also has the advantage of being compatible with the self-emptying tank Conga Home 10000, which saves us from having to manually empty the tank after each cleaning session.

design and construction

With the A11, iLIFE has taken its biggest step forward in design and construction yet. Although still using plastic to shape your entire body, the finishes have a higher quality.

The entire top of the vacuum cleaner has a gloss black finish, which unfortunately is a magnet for dirt and dust. It also includes the navigation module where the LIDAR system is located that allows it to detect and avoid the objects that it finds in its path.

Unlike iRobot models, the iLIFE A11 reservoir it is accessible from the top. To do this, you only have to lift the lid that covers its interior through a small opening, and remove the tank. A curious detail is that the vacuum includes a small brush which makes it easier to remove dirt and pet hair.

Speaking of the deposit, iLIFE A11 comes with a hybrid tank for dust and water, in addition to the conventional dust container. In this way, it is not necessary to change it when using the different cleaning modes of the vacuum cleaner.

Besides that, iLIFE includes some replacement accessories in the box next to the robot itself, between them two dish cloths with its specific base, an extra silicone roller, a spare HEPA filter, a side brush and a remote control to control the robot in case you do not have access to the mobile application. The remote also comes with the necessary batteries to start working.

Refering to charging basehas a compact size and includes a system that allows “hiding” the cable inside it by removing a panel located in its lower part. The charging pins they are not positioned on the “ground”, but on the front side, and during these days of testing I have not had any connection problems.

Performance

The initial setup process iLIFE A11 is simple. Enough with open the mobile app, search for the robot and connect to the home WiFi network. Subsequently, as long as we have placed all the necessary accessories to proceed with the cleaning, the robot will be able to start cleaning. In that sense, it is necessary perform a first cleaning in autonomous mode to later be able to use other functions, once the robot has already been able to generate a map of our house or office.

Their 4000 pascal suction power It is more than enough for day-to-day cleaning. However, it must be taken into account that the robot only reaches this power when detects a high level of dirtor when “Max” mode is activated through the app.

In that sense, noise generated by the robot is reasonable, reaching about 70 decibels in “normal” mode, and reaching 74 or 75 using “Max” mode

The scrubbing function also convinces us for its effectiveness. For this reason, it is particularly convenient to use the “2 in 1” tank with support for 200ml of water and 300 ml capacity for powder, so that the robot can vacuuming and scrubbing simultaneously.

As for the system navigation and mappingwhile not the most accurate I’ve seen on a robot vacuum, does its job well, being able to even divide the map into different areas to make it easier to clean specific areas of the house.

battery and charging

The iLIFE A11 equips a 5200mAh capacity batterywhich offers autonomy close to the three hours using the “automatic” mode of cleaning.

Of course, the robot is capable of automatically return to your base to be able to recharge when the battery level is low, and return to the point where you last cleaned to resume the session once it has reached the necessary battery level.

Software and controls

In order to control the iLIFE A11 robot from the mobile, it is necessary to download the application iLIFE VAC, available for free on both Android and iOS. Once downloaded, you will have to create an account or log in.

With the robot already associated with the app, we can access options such as scheduling of cleaning sessions, the map generated by the robotsuction or scrub settings and more.

An interesting option hidden in the settings consists of the possibility of view the status of robot consumablesto know when it is necessary change or clean the filter, brushes or scrub pad.

