News

“I’ll be honest, I’m in the worst physical shape of my life”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Will Smith comes out bacon on his Instagram profile. The actor posts a shot in which he shows himself fattened in shorts and without a shirt. No social censorship and pride in extra pounds. “I’ll be honest with you,” writes the star in the caption of the post, “I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

In fact the actor, from the 90s series “The Prince of Bel-Air”, which had made him known to the Italian public, up to the success of “Suicide Squad” in 2016, had accustomed us to observe him in all other geometries. Smith himself stated some time ago that he is not at ease in the current physical form, which is a novelty for him. “Being so out of shape is a bit new to me,” he said in an interview reported by FoxNews.

Willow Smith declares herself “polyamorous”: “Monogamy is antiquated, honesty is better than open relationships with multiple partners”

“During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking off my shirt while I’m out of shape, that allows me to be seen less than optimally is a novelty, “he added.

But, bacon or not, Will Smith still manages to charm his audience, which shows in the comments of the post all his affection for him. “Lies,” writes one user, “You are Will Smith, you can have any shape you want,” adds another. And that’s right, body positivity for all body types, but if we talk about Will Smith’s, positivity could never have a better shape.

Loading...
Advertisements

// questa var serve anche in altro file impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo = "556738118336305"; fbq('init', impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

829
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
661
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
604
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
552
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
491
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
488
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
451
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
410
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
345
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
289
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top