“I’ll be honest, I’m in the worst physical shape of my life”

Will Smith comes out bacon on his Instagram profile. The actor posts a shot in which he shows himself fattened in shorts and without a shirt. No social censorship and pride in extra pounds. “I’ll be honest with you,” writes the star in the caption of the post, “I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

In fact the actor, from the 90s series “The Prince of Bel-Air”, which had made him known to the Italian public, up to the success of “Suicide Squad” in 2016, had accustomed us to observe him in all other geometries. Smith himself stated some time ago that he is not at ease in the current physical form, which is a novelty for him. “Being so out of shape is a bit new to me,” he said in an interview reported by FoxNews.

“During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking off my shirt while I’m out of shape, that allows me to be seen less than optimally is a novelty, “he added.

But, bacon or not, Will Smith still manages to charm his audience, which shows in the comments of the post all his affection for him. “Lies,” writes one user, “You are Will Smith, you can have any shape you want,” adds another. And that’s right, body positivity for all body types, but if we talk about Will Smith’s, positivity could never have a better shape.