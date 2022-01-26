“I’ll be in a movie based on a video game”

The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, announces that it will be in a new movie based on a video game, but does not reveal which one. And the toto-name starts …

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that he will soon be the star of a film based on “one of the greatest” films based on a video game. In an interview, the former wrestler did not want to give specific names but explained that the formal announcement will arrive already this year. It wouldn’t be Johnson’s first time in one of the best video game movies, as he’s already been the face of the recent Rampage.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, The Rock revealed that “I can’t say which game we’re playing specifically, but there will be an announcement this year,” and that “we’ll bring one of the biggest, most badass video games – one I’ve played for years ”. The idea is to “do justice to our gamer friends”, but also that the goal right now is to “make a really great movie” regardless of the source material. As for his gamer tastes, the actor added that he has “always been a fan of Madden”, the American football series inspired by the sports legend who died a few weeks ago.

It is not known which video game Dwayne Johnson refers to, at least among the unannounced ones (we know that other projects between cinema and games are already in the pipeline, such as Metal Gear Solid with Oscar Isaac in the role of Solid Snake), even if some name can be assumed: for example, Gears of War has long been being adapted for the big screen and who knows if in the role of Marcus Fenix ​​- one of the most muscular characters in the world of gaming – there may not be The Rock. A relationship between video games and the big screen, however, which certainly does not arise today: just think of the recent works and comments by Keanu Reeves, who has repeatedly oscillated between the two media.