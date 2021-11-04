“I’ll celebrate you every day”

The pop star and the British actor undoubtedly form one of the most famous and followed couples in the golden world of Hollywood. Katy Perry is used to sharing fragments of her life with fans by telling days and travels, such as during the summer she shared the photos of her vacation with Orlando Bloom in Venice and Capri. With them there was also the little Daisy Love, the daughter born over a year ago. At the beginning of March, a mysterious faith appeared on the singer’s left ring finger, had started a tam-tam that wanted the couple to get married in great secrecy. But it remains unconfirmed news.

Katy compared the life of the newborn Daisy to her incredible career as a pop star. “I had a baby girl. And she recently turned one, she’s so sweet,” he told viewers of “American Idol,” where he is one of the judges of the twentieth season. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is actually completely different … Yet I realized it’s a bit like being a pop star.”

Meanwhile, the pop star is preparing for the great return to the stage. From December 29 the residency in Las Vegas will start: her “Play” show will keep her busy until March in the city of sin.

