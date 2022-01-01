“I’ll come back stronger. I love football but it’s not as important as before”

Simon Kjaer, backbone of the defense of AC Milan and the Danish national team, was awarded as Footballer of the Year by the prestigious English newspaper ‘The Guardian’. The central 89 ‘class celebrated for the incredible gesture towards Christian Eriksen, spoke to the microphones of the British newspaper. These are his words:

On the emotions experienced in 2021.

“Positive, negative, we went through everything. All possible emotions. We had it all”

On the life-saving gesture to Eriksen.

“I appreciate all the positive words and gratitude. I am honored. But as I have always said, my reaction was impulsive and so was everyone’s. What we did, we did it as a team. I would not have been able to do it. keep calm if I didn’t have someone to lean on. He was a friend of ours: not a colleague, a friend. This made it so much more intense, and what we did was instinctive. I don’t think we can prepare for anything like that. I know, as far as I’m concerned, that I couldn’t have done any of this without my team by my side. At the end of the day it was all for one purpose and it was for Christian, for his well-being at the time and for his family “

On the following days.

“We tried them all. We allowed ourselves to train for an hour, an hour and a half a day, and then to go on with all the difficulties that the days would bring”.

On the strength to return to the field and on the group from Denmark.

“I went ahead; warm-up; locker room; go out for the national anthem; listen to the national anthem; hear the whistle; start from there .. I had no idea what was going to happen. Even though I went out on the pitch knowing I had to play, at the end of the day I didn’t know if I was going to play. I had no idea how I was going to behave, nobody knew, but I was fine. So we had fun and the result didn’t matter, I can tell you, 100%. It didn’t matter. . In no time. The fans, the stadium, that support, the feeling inside, I think it describes what happened for Denmark in general that summer, for the people who were there but also for those who were watching on TV. . How could we have done those performances? I can’t find explanations; I can only go back to the team, the support, the trust, the comfort we find in each other. Our bond was the only thing that gave us the possibility of returning to the field “.

On the way with Denmark.

“If we hadn’t made it through the group stage there would have been no problems. Of course, after that I could have looked back. I’m still pissed about the penalty and losing the final. But in the end it was secondary and football became secondary for me. It’s not as important as it was before. “

On his relationship with football.

“The soccer field is the place on earth where I feel most comfortable. When certain things happen, you carry it with you for the rest of your life. it also allows you to play better football than before. I let myself have fun and this gives me a more relaxed approach; a more dedicated approach but where, at the same time, I am resting. I love to play football, I have always loved it, but not I have another 10 years so I have to appreciate the time I have left “.

On the injury suffered.

“In the big picture this is just my leg and it’s just football, although both are quite important for a footballer. I’m fine, my family is fine and I’ll be back on the football pitch. I prefer to see it as a positive opportunity and rare. I have often thought about what it would be like to spend two or three months away from games, both to be creative in optimizing my game and to make my body stronger. Normally this is never possible in a career. I would rather not being injured but I have to accept it, work to overcome it and come out with a stronger version of myself. “

About his calmness.

“In my mind I’m a guy who grew up in a small town and my feet are solidly planted on the ground. But sometimes you have to be a little arrogant, a little ignorant, about your abilities because it will push you a little harder. If you’re playing against Messi or Ronaldo, they’re probably better than you. But if you know you kick your ass every day, you can say to yourself, ‘Who’s a better defender in the world right now? ‘more, but in the right conditions … I believe I am the best, I have to believe it. Otherwise I will never be, and I will never give 100% “.

On his daily life and his relationship with Eriksen.

“I talk to Christian a lot. It has been my therapy. If I know Christian is fine, then I’m fine; if he’s fine, I’m fine. Overall we are very respectful and polite people. If you take 100 Danish players from all over the world. world, maybe one will be a little crazy but I think you will find parallels between all of us. You get educated to be very independent, you learn to take care of yourself, you learn to be polite. You learn that attitude and trust are good. what, but not too much. You appreciate and earn respect, never taking anything for granted. We are very direct, we are very honest, and I think this is very important. Of course I have things I struggle with, and I will always struggle with them . But over time, and if I can see that Christian and his family are fine, then I’ll feel good too. That’s where I find my peace, and that’s enough for me. “