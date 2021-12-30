“I’ll explain my idea of ​​football”

Interview with Zanetti

Sick of calcium? «Unfortunately I confirm. It is an immense passion and I think I never know enough. I watch matches of all categories and I try to understand the facets of the other coaches ».

Template? «Mourinho at a communicative level made school, Guardiola changed football at a technical-tactical level, Allegri at a tactical level was extraordinary, I look at Conte’s mentality beyond tactics, Gasperini’s intensity and ability to innovate. Everyone has something to teach, then I try to keep my identity, to make a mistake with my head ».

Interview with Zanetti about his career

First steps? «I started from the parish of Ponte dei Nori in Valdagno in the province of Vicenza, I played in Serie A without having incredible technical skills, but with a great mentality. As a coach I started from the Reggiana Under 20 team and in 5 years I climbed the categories, amidst joys and disappointments, such as the exemption in Ascoli: it is good to remember where you started from, to have momentum and confidence in the future ».

Venice? «Executives like Poggi and Collauto, like all those who bring Venetianism into the world, are fundamental. Behind it all is President Niederauer, who loves human relationships, wants to know who works for him and instills tranquility in difficulties, trying to get out of it all together “.

A league? «It’s not what I left as a footballer: there were world champions, the level was a bit higher. However it is very difficult and there is an abyss with respect to B: individuals can change the game in an instant ».

Zanetti’s idea of ​​football

Talent? «I put it first, I can’t do without it for my idea of ​​football. I am in love with the players who put something magical on the pitch. Busio, Kiyine, Aramu, Vacca have pure talent and are the core of our team ».

Dream? «I live for the day, but it is right to pursue your dreams. And now the dream is to save himself ».