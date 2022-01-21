“I’ll explain why” soft “drugs are a scientific fake”





The Supreme Court has validated the signatures for the referendum on “legal cannabis”: the decision on its development now rests with the Constitutional Court

“From a scientific point of view, liberalizing the use of psychoactive substances seems to me pure folly. Especially towards the most fragile people, by age or social or personal conditions ». Angelo Vescovi, scientific director of the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Soflievo hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia-Rome), he is the president of the recently constituted #nodrogalegale Committee to develop a counter action – informative and institutional – in view of the possible referendum to liberalize the consumption and cultivation of so-called soft drugs. 17 years after the exhausting commitment in the referendum campaign in favor of law 40, Vescovi was convinced to return to the field: «I could not avoid it. In many fields, society does not help young people, but I believe that this is the pinnacle of falsehood ».

In your first statement, you read that the definition of soft drugs is scientifically inappropriate. Because?

We are talking about substances that are real drugs (which, not surprisingly, are called drugs in English): just as there are no light or hard drugs, there are no light or hard drugs. There are substances with “moderately” intense or less intense pharmacological effects. Since these are neuroactive substances, that is, they act on the central nervous system (to the point that the proponents of the referendum themselves suggest using them as drugs for legitimate therapies), it is paradoxical to ask for their liberalization. They are substances (ie drugs) which, with varying degrees of intensity, cause addiction, primarily psychological, but also biochemical and neurochemical. The effects could – and I stress could – be less intense, but the word “read” is misleading: it tends to minimize effects that can be devastating in the long run. There are clear changes in brain activity, which can even be seen in functional magnetic resonances of subjects who make intense and prolonged repeated use of these “soft” drugs. A referendum to liberalize its consumption does not seem to me a sensible approach, but pure madness.

Are they always addictive? And why are they dangerous?

I am a neuropharmacologist, I started the thesis on the addiction phenomena on the part of neurons, starting with drugs for Parkinson’s. The mechanism is common: any substance directly active on the brain (that is, which has a direct biochemical action on nerve cells) tends to create addiction, precisely because of the way the brain was created. The addiction is first at the receptor level, where the substance acts, then at the level of nerve networks. These substances influence the “reward system” so that they feel a sensation of pleasure, linked to the satisfaction that tends – by its nature – to be addictive. Morphine, for example, blunts by stimulating the opiate receptor system, which is key to the contentment system. After two or three intakes, however, the receptor system – on which the drug acts – tends to react less, it adapts: therefore the subject increases the dose more and more. Up to the point where, if it does not take the substance, the system needs it and triggers the crisis: this is the physical addiction to opiates, of the receptor type. Addictive substances start with food and arrive at morphine: in between are all the others, from alcohol to nicotine. They are gradations, but those that we would like to liberalize are in the medium-high part.

Is your rejection of the “high culture” a moral issue?

No, purely logical, this demand to liberalize drugs is illogical at the level of science, and it is a giant lie for society. Especially towards young people, who have a psychological and emotional system in the process of forming, and against people who are more fragile for a thousand other reasons. Misled by the wording “light” and by liberalization, they may think that they will find help that is not dangerous in use and then in abuse: I find it a gigantic deception. Without forgetting that the character of the trainees must be protected. In the referendum I see a form of demagogy that worries me. To young people, to whom we leave a world full of problems and devoid of references, to whom we struggle to give a future (even an economic one), what do we propose? Not a referendum to abolish what hinders their development but to make it easy for them to access drugs: we do not give you solutions, we give you opium, oblivion. An entire generation is harmed.

Do you think the information is falsified on this issue?

It is important to provide honest and timely information, to translate science into expressions that even simple people can understand. Certainly there is a mainstream that – without being documented – speaks of soft drugs, not dangerous, to which everyone must have access, for a total liberalism. And forget that these substances are addictive and are neuroactive. It is not to be enlightened to promote access to it, a clear and serious discussion is needed: we rely on an objective examination of scientific facts and aim at the development of a healthy society, in every sense.