“I’ll explain why the third dose is anything but a business”

Roberta Villa, journalist, graduate in medicine and surgery and popular science communicator known to the general public, thinks that the third dose has little to do with business. Indeed, there are also arguments that prove that some companies are abandoning projects, without the case studies suggesting it. Correct communication remains a central key to getting out of the pandemic once and for all. And some problems, in terms of the circulation of information, do exist.

Siegfried Ranucci, during the last episode of Report, spoke of the third dose in the same way as the “business of pharmaceutical companies”. Is it normal that Rai uses these arguments?

“I don’t think it’s a question of RAI or other channels, even if the fact of working in the public service area should make journalists’ work even more careful and rigorous. For everyone, however, I believe it is necessary to go back to the facts, trying to avoid manipulating them to obtain an easy consensus. We are still in a delicate situation, which requires the utmost attention. It is obvious that Pfizer, and to a much lesser extent the others, profit from having found a means that helps us to significantly reduce damage of this pandemic. It can be dealt with to negotiate the costs. But the decline in antibody protection is now an established fact, the recalls make it go up again and what matters is to go through the fourth wave with the least possible number of victims, infected and overload for the health service “.

And the third dose is not a business …

“The third dose is so little business that Sanofi, engaged in a project aimed at making its own mRNA anti-covid vaccine, announced a few weeks ago that it had no plans to continue testing it. Yet the preliminary results of the phase I study / II presented by the French company were anything but disappointing: no signs of concern about safety and a seroconversion with a 4-fold increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in almost all participants “.

In short, “follow the money” also works in this case, but suggests a different narrative ..

“Why then, after a few days, the abandonment of the project? According to Thomas Triomphe, head of the vaccines division of Sanofi Pasteur, the aim of the study was above all to verify the effectiveness of the platform for the production of mRNA vaccines purchased by Translate Bio. The idea, however, is to use it for other purposes, from tumors to influenza, which with its seasonal administration represents a stable and safe market, where the company is already well positioned. To create new vaccines against Covid, instead, to Triomphe, it could be useless, since the market is now covered by Pfizer and Moderna and, in his opinion, after a third dose, the immunity should be enough not to have to resort to other recalls. it no longer invests in it, it means that it is not such a thriving market “.

However, there is a noisy minority who cannot convince themselves of the goodness of vaccines …

“We must first of all realize the infodemic of which citizens are mainly victims. No one explained from the beginning the complexity and uncertainty of this situation, how science would try to guide us step by step through this crisis by collecting progressively data to be presented to politics. And politics has too often hidden behind science, while there are different choices that can be made on the basis of the same data and which are not right or wrong in absolute scientific terms, but which are moved by different strategies, based on different values ​​and objectives. For example, in the UK, more daily victims have been accepted in order to remove any restrictions. We have followed a more prudent line. But every government in the world has taken the his decisions and followed his line “.

Where does the problem arise?

“The confusion on the part of the public is understandable. They have been overwhelmed, especially by TV, by complex scientific discussions reduced to slogans, often imbued with political motivations. Doctors and scientists then did their part, mixing facts and opinions. recognize all this, and try to give back to the public the tools to decide for the best, which is to get vaccinated as soon as possible “.

Then there is the last bubble: the so-called “Pfizergate” …

“First of all, the hashtag is incorrect, a perfect name for the headlines, but which suggests scandals, corruption, political intrigues, bribes and who knows what else. And it already indicates a culprit, Pfizer. To read the story told by the BMJ , however, we understand quite differently. The story stems from the statements of a former employee of Ventavia Research Group, one of the various organizations commissioned by Pfizer to carry out the vaccine authorization trial. The manager was said to have been fired after having searched all ways of reporting a range of irregularities: participants placed in a corridor after injection and not monitored by clinical staff, lack of timely follow-up of patients experiencing adverse events, failure to report protocol deviations, errors in temperature conservation of vaccines, laboratory samples mislabeled and targeting of those within the company who report these problems “.

Which however affect the communicative level …

“These are problems: mind you. It is right that they are reported and investigated. However, it is difficult to think that they could in any way affect the data on the safety and efficacy of the Comirnaty vaccine. The accusation concerns only three of the 153 sites involved in the whole world, for about a thousand volunteers out of the more than 40,000 of the study. A year of data collected in the field makes these statements even less relevant for the evaluation of the vaccine. We now have a lot of data to say that this is safe and effective. The interest of the question lies instead in being a spy of suboptimal procedures, to be investigated and corrected. But it is also clear, at this point, that the multinational drug company is the injured party, having paid for a job done badly, certainly not guilty “.