“I’ll give my all to do it”

The queen of the world’s big screen is preparing to face a role that will probably be one of the most important of her career. Angelina Jolie is famous not only for her beauty but above all for her talent that brought her to the Olympus of cinema at a very young age. In recent months, the gossip has taken over from his film projects which, however, are now back to being protagonists.

Angelina was the protagonist of one of the love stories that most excited audiences around the world. Her marriage to actor Brad Pitt has made them the ideal and almost perfect couple for all to see for decades. Together the two have built a large family but unfortunately the happy ending was not what many had hoped for. Angelina and Brad have in fact chosen to separate, giving rise to a long legal battle considering their assets. The waters do not seem calm at all, la Jolie is not the perfect opportunity to embrace a new and exciting challenge that will see her as the undisputed protagonist.

Angelina Jolie will play one of the most important characters in history – that’s who it is

Chilean director Pablo Larraìn has created a project that will tell the life and career of the memorable Maria Callas. The most beloved soprano of the twentieth century will appear on the big screen and Angelina Jolie will play her role. A role that puts the actress back in the spotlight again, she herself has stated that she is thrilled for this difficult but wonderful new challenge.

Jolie said she is honored for this role and will take this task very seriously. The responsibility is certainly great but Angelina intends to show everyone her talent in the role of the divine of the twentieth century. The Chilean director has declared that Angelina is an artist of great courage and apparently had no doubts about the interpretation of her. All that remains is to wait for yet another masterpiece of which Jolie becomes the undisputed queen. An opportunity that will once again take her to the top of world cinema with a decidedly iconic role.

