“I’ll never play it again”

Open criticism of the Ninja streamer to the competitive Fortnite, undermined in his opinion by an unprofessional community and by technical problems.

Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, he built all his fortune on Fortnite but right now he is experiencing a phase of great difficulty with regard to the title of Epic Games. In a live broadcast on his Twitch channel, the Swede made known his dissatisfaction with the competitive battle royal scene. The fault of his malaise is mainly the community behind Fortnite and the state of the game from a technical point of view.

Ninja’s outburst on Fortnite –

“They are never satisfied,” Ninja explained, speaking of the community of the competitive Fortnite scene. “They are not professional at all. They flaunt in the streams and then complain. I will never play Fortnite in competitive again. This is what is causing so many players to turn away. And that’s what he brought into the game so many casual players“. Yet, according to the streamer among the first to have given popularity to Fortnite (and to have in turn been a great success), there would not be only this among the problems of the title.

Ninja giving his thoughts on comp Fortnite 🥷 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/gzCEbNsLHH – NAE Comp Report (@NAEcompReport) February 14, 2022

The technical problems of the competitive –

“None of the OGs who streamed and made content play it anymore, because they played competitive and left it because they hated it,” added Blevins, with a reference to the popular 72hrs streamer and others, as reported by eSports.gg. “They hated lag”, he also revealed, pointing out a state that, from a technical point of view, would not be ideal for the tightest competitions. “They hated never winning and all the stress that went with it.” Obviously, there is always time to change, especially with this type of game in continuous evolution, but the impression is that Epic Games is thinking of a completely different kind of audience (that of the casual players mentioned by Ninja) and focusing on initiatives like crossovers to further take root on that segment.