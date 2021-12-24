‘I’ll never work on a video game again’

Guillermo del Toro he seems to have very clear ideas: he no longer intends to be involved in the development of a video game as an active part following the cancellation of the projects that would have also borne his name. The celebrated Mexican director made this confession during a podcast talk Happy Sad Confused.

During the same broadcast, among other things, Guillermo del Toro confirms that he is not working on a new Silent Hill, thus denying the speculations about the existence of a new chapter after his comments expressed during the ceremony of the The Game Awards 2021. In the course of the podcast, del Toro added that, although he greatly appreciates the videogame world, considering it “an exercise in storytelling“, is not seen in the next few years involved in the development of new projects.

“I really don’t think I’m going to develop another game“, said the screenwriter, who defines himself”the albatross of gaming“. A decision that, moreover, can be understandable considering the complicated relationship between del Toro and video games: in addition to the cancellation of Silent Hills which took place in 2015, where he was involved in the role of director together with Hideo Kojima, some time before the works on his were also interrupted Insane, survival horror produced by THQ and in development at the studios of Volition (authors of Saints Row), announced in 2010 but met the definitive stop two years later.

Guillermo del Toro was in any case involved within Death Stranding, lending his features to the polygonal model of Deadman. In this regard, our review of Death Stranding Director’s Cut will reveal all the details on the re-release PS5 of the title created by Kojima.