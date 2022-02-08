“I’ll pay your bill or do your shopping”: this is how Imad responds to a dad’s social media

Imad Shkairi and his comment below the call for help

“I don’t have a job to offer you but I can pay you a bill, or I can gladly do the shopping for you to alleviate your expenses this month, write to me without problems ». Words that anticipate facts. Life-saving facts. This is how Imad Skhairi replied to a post on the Facebook group “I’ll give it to you if you come and get it – Verona”: “I’m looking for work on Saturdays and Sundays, I’m a bricklayer and I have three children, my wife doesn’t work anymore and I can’t pay the rent“, Writes a father of a family on the social network, proposing himself as”bricklayer, painter, dishwasher, gardener …“. Anything to work and support his loved ones.





The story of Imad A cry for help, to which Imad responded with heart in hand, unleashing a virtuous circle of solidarity: «I agree. I’m happy to help you too »,« it would take more people like you »and again« what beautiful people there are around ». Imad’s sensitivity comes from afar. “I was born in Grottaglie, in Puglia, but I’m originally from Morocco – he-he explains. At the age of 3, my mother Fatima decides to separate and move away from an abusive husband with a criminal record. I am moving to Morocco to my grandmother, to return with my mother three years later, this time to Bolzano, where in the meantime she had found a job ». After two months, however, he is taken to the San Nicolò community in Merano and begins to live with other children with family problems of any kind. “A rather troubled adventurebetween psychologists, social services, lawyers, schools, educators – he remembers – but, with hindsight, I can say that the community was the wisest decision my mother could make to protect me and make me grow up in a healthy way “.

The missteps However, there is something that does not fit into the days of Imad: anger rises, the desire to do, to live, to redeem. The community lets him go back to his mother even though he is only 14 years old: he returns to Bolzano and enrolls in a graphic high school. Dragged by bad examples, he finds himself in prison: «I had to serve a year and six months, but after six months in pre-trial detention in a community in Legnago, the prosecutor decides to alleviate the sentence for good behavior. At that point, I go into foster care in a family in Bolzano that had taken my story to heart and I start working as a hairdresser. At 19, I moved to Verona, where I work underpaid and share rooms with other flatmates ». Imad goes into depression due to the economic situation in which he finds himself and feels abandoned to himself in a city where he does not know anyone. Before turning to go back to Bolzano, a friend asks him: “Are you going back to Bolzano after a year with what in your hand?”

From haircuts to photos at Giorgio Armani From there something snaps into him. “I call it hunger to do and to emerge“. He continues to be a hairdresser, but putting all of himself into every cut and every hairstyle: stands out for its dandy style and aesthetic look. You participate as a hairdresser in the backstage of Milan Fashion Week and, for pleasure, take souvenir photos. “From what comes what,” he adds. «With photography I managed to make myself known worldwide for various shots taken of Johnny Depp, Giorgio Armani, Angelina Jolie and many others. I lived with photography working between Paris and Milan in the fashion sector. After the pandemic, photography slowed down and due to expenses I looked for a new job as a hairdresser in Milan, moving permanently last September. Now I am a partner and art director in the Blend Milano salonin via Marghera 26 ».

“I was helped and now it’s my turn to help” Now that Imad is 30 years old, he extends his hand to help someone else: «It is enough to start, only once, to give the stimulus to take your own life in hand – he concludes -. I was helped. And it’s my turn to help now. In my opinion, a father of a family needed to be helped regardless and I decided to pay his bill. What changes in my heart? They are not who knows how much money, but they can make a difference. Yet everything can change for him, because not having an extra bill on his back can give him peace of mind, as well as knowing that he is not alone. the I would like to try to break down the wall of selfishness that everyone has in front of their eyes and try to soften people, because we can all need help at certain moments in life and we can all do our part when we know that someone is in difficulty ».