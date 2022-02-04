“I’ll reveal the first penalty taker. About Lautaro and Sanchez …”

Inter: Inzaghi’s conference

“It will be an intense and stimulating period, facing so many prestigious opponents in a row. The derby is very heartfelt and we are aware of it, focused and I hope the guys with a free and aware mind. We have seen what happened in the first leg when we we were at -7. We made up all the gap. We know what the derby is for the fans, but there are fifteen games and 45 points to play. All to see. “

On the market

“We have excellent managers and a great president who is physically with us right now. We have included two players who can help us. It will take some time for Robin, but he is an excellent sign. Felipe I coached him, c ‘was this possibility combined with Sensi’s desire to play continuously and therefore I’m happy “

On penalties

“We have a list that you know, we’ll see if it happens. Lautaro is the main penalty taker, but there are also Calhanoglu and Perisic.”

On the ranking

“I think the ranking is very true. I consider Milan, Atalanta, Napoli and Juventus who were my favorite in the summer and in the last two months he is making a great journey and in addition he has made a great transfer. There are still many points available. “

On Milan

“After the first leg match they had a slight decline thanks to the injuries. I know Pioli, I know how prepared he is, from Empoli onwards they played excellent matches, like us they had difficulties for the San Siro field which, however, was re-grounded”

About South Americans

“I saw Lautaro in his partial work quite well, Sanchez reassured me that he is in the best of ways and I will see him today. Gosens and Correa are missing and after two weeks he is calm and hopes to speed up his return to the field. For us it is very important “.