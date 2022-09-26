“I’ll tell you in a second”: Selena Gomez responds in a funny way to her grandmother when she asked how things ended with “that guy”

Selena Gomez gave a humorous response to her grandmother after she asked the actress how things ended with “that guy.”

The 30-year-old musician shared the hilarious moment about her love life in a recent video posted on her makeup brand Rare Beauty’s TikTok account.

At the beginning of the clip, Gomez is seen holding one of Rare Beauty’s lipsticks in her makeup tutorial.

“When you’re about to film your lip routine and…” reads the text in the video, after the star of Only Murders in the Building take the lip product out of its package.

As she begins to apply the pencil to her lips, her grandmother says from the background, “So how did you end up with that guy?”

In response, Gomez had a shocked expression on her face and stopped putting on her makeup before replying, “Uhhh, I’ll tell you in a second.”

Her grandmother then said, “Oh,” and the ‘Rare’ singer proceeded with her lip routine. However, moments later, she stopped putting on her makeup and began to laugh at the situation.

In the caption, Gomez wrote “Thank you Nana.” She also shared the clip of herself on her own TikTok account with the caption of her saying, “I have no words.”

As of July 22, the two clips have over 9 million views between them. Since then, fans have grilled Gomez about said guy and what her grandmother knows about him.

“Nana spill the beans,” one wrote, while another added, “WE ALL WANT TO KNOW.”

A third person wrote, “Umm dude we skipped a few episodes so if you could start on the pilot and continue to tell stuff that would be great.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has shared candid videos about her love life. In May, she posted a video on TikTok in which she reassured herself that she was “just fine being single.”

“I’m not well. I’m fine being single. It’s a real thing, it’s okay,” she expressed as she looked straight into the camera, before turning the camera to a sofa where two couples could be seen hugging and laughing together. He then moved the camera towards her and had an un-amused look on her face.

Gomez has also spoken out earlier about her dating history, as she told fashion Australia in June 2021 that he believed his past relationships were “cursed”.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships were cursed. I was too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in a relationship,” the singer explained. of ‘Lose You to Love Me’. “I guess I needed to find what that word was for me, because I felt less in past relationships and never felt the same.”