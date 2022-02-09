“I’ll tell you my ideal position. Cristiano and Buffon called me by nicknames”

In a long interview with DAZN, Weston Mckennie told himself and talked about many things: past, future, but above all this year and a half at Juventus.

Juventus, Mckennie, words

Between soccer and football: “I’ve been playing American football for a while since I returned to Germany. At one point I had the knees of a thirty year old. I said to my mother: ‘I don’t know some sport to choose. I like football 99.9%, football at 99.8% ‘. My mother replied, ‘Then you’ve made your decision.’ It was the right one, I will never know if I would have turned pro. I think so, because I am a person who, when he dedicates time, gives everything to reach the goal “.

Football: “My first real memory related to football takes me back to the moment when I moved to Germany. I was there to visit the empty stadium and I thought: wow, this is going to be full of people and fans who will come specifically for the match. In the US, football is not followed, you can find 10 thousand people. In Germany I would have had 60,000 people to see me ”.

THE nicknames: “Cristiano called me Texas Boy, Gigi Buffon called me Big Mac. I had a couple of nicknames, Pirlo also called me Texas Boy. Funny moments”.

Italy: “In Italy one of the aspects that has been most useful is the tactical one. It’s like playing chess, first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in another place you have to be there. At the beginning I was struggling in the defensive phase because in Germany I could draw out my energy, I could run and occupy the space I wanted. Here it is more precise: “Wes, now stay here, go there, come back, cover this area”. On an offensive level I can do my runs, my insertions. I am a player with a lot of energy ”.

The ideal location: Doorman? Maybe one day! I am an 8, box to box midfielder. I have a lot of energy, I can run a lot. It allows me to do both stages. If I played an offensive role I would not be comfortable, I would see my team defending and I would think: “I want to help, I want to touch the ball”. If I were playing defense, I would not be able to stay in my position. If they asked me I would, but I would feel like going forward, because I want to score. The funniest part of football is scoring goals ”.

Goal goal: “10 goals this season? I think so, I hope so. It would be a good goal for me and for the team ”.

Team goals: “We have high expectations, everyone at Juventus knows that. Obviously we want to go far in all competitions. For now, it’s better to take one step at a time, think from game to game. If we started to think, maybe about the final, we would lose our concentration on the championship and on all the matches. We are trying to adapt, to find our rhythm, to have a fluid game. Step by step “.