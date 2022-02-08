“I’ll tell you the differences between Pirlo and Allegri!”

Weston Mckennie it was one of the market hits that surprised the most in recent Juventus seasons.

Strongly desired by Andrea Pirlo for his outstanding gift for recovering balls, the Texan has shown in this year and a half that he has many other qualities.

Mckennie, who has totaled 52 appearances for Juventus scoring 8 goals, will be the protagonist of the format “1 vs 1 ″ realized by DAZN.

The content will be available starting tomorrow, but here is a ‘anticipation reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

MOM – “He sends me messages like: “Today you seem a bit heavy, you have to be faster, defend better “or” You played well, nice goal, you surprised me “ . “

HARRY POTTER – “Passion born for drawings on book covers“.

ITALIAN FOOTBALL – “In Italy I learned tactics, it’s a bit like playing chess: first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in one point of the field you have to be on the other side“.

DIFFERENCES ALLEGRI AND PIRLO – “Experience. Allegri has been training for I don’t know how many years, Pirlo has just finished playing. It’s different when you can’t actually do anything. Sometimes, while we were playing, after someone had made a pass, I would look at him on the sidelines and understand what he was thinking. “ I would have done another pass, I would have done better, why didn’t you kick like that? “ “

FUTURE – “I have learned in so many different ways that football is big business and if you can’t do yours in a club like Juventus, replacing you is as easy as taking you.”