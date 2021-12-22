«I’ll tell you what magnetic fusion is», the energy that “imitates” the Sun and the stars

That of limiting CO emissions 2 and to obtain cleaner and more available energy for all is a goal that, for the good of the planet, according to many must necessarily be achieved. The 17 points for sustainable development present in the 2030 Agenda recall this and the great commitment made by various players operating in the energy sector underlines it.

Gamechangers video interview

One of the players in this energy transition is Eni, which has been involved in decarbonisation for years (zero CO emissions 2 ). The company has drawn up a road-map, which aims to reach the carbon neutrality in 2050.

To achieve this, Eni is working on several fronts, using innovative technologies and digitalization in its short, medium and long-term strategies.

We at GameChangers wanted to find out more in this video interview with Eliana De Marchi, manager of Eni’s magnetic fusion department.

How to “bottle” a star

L’renewable energy, obviously has relevance in the process, so much so that Eni has taken part in some important projects: in collaboration with Polytechnic of Turin and with the spin-off of the same Polytechnic “Wave for Energy”, an innovative system has been developed capable of converting the motion of the waves into electrical energy. In addition, Eni took part in the construction of the largest wind farm under development in the north of Great Britain. Eni has made numerous investments in renewables, biomass, biofuels, hydrogen, CO capture and storage 2 and in the circular economy.

“Let’s think of a energy mix to ensure that we provide energy available for all “, says Eliana De Marchi of Eni in our video interview. This is why Eni also looks at magnetic fusion as real game changer in the world energy landscape.

During the interview, Eliana De Marchi talks about the ongoing project, explaining what the magnetic fusion and talking about how the American company Commonwealth Fusion System (CFS), a spin-out of MIT, is working to be able to “bottle the sun”. “We are working hard, so that this energy source can be available and usable in the shortest possible time – concludes De Marchi – Magnetic fusion is the process that occurs in the Sun and in the stars and being able to replicate this type of reaction is the challenge that Eni has set out to win. ”