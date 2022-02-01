«I’ll tell you who Federico Gatti is» – EXCLUSIVE

Listen to the audio version of the article

Andrea Boffelli, former partner of Federico Gatti, told Juventusnews24 exclusively who is the new Juventus defender

Last market day for Juventus, which today also announced the purchase of Federico Gatti. 23 years old, highlighted with the shirt of Frosinone in Serie B, the 1998 class it will arrive in Turin in July, in time for the start of preparation for the new season. Exclusively for Juventusnews24, Andrea Boffelli, defender of Pro Patria and former partner of Gatti, described the new Juventus player in this way.

Andrea, you who know him well, how would you describe Federico Gatti as a player?

«Federico Gatti I define him as a physical defender, but at the same time with a good foot, a good run and with a lot of nastiness in the tackles».

So can we say that the comparison with Chiellini is spot on?

“Yes, in my opinion absolutely yes. Those who know him well can say that he looks a lot like that type of player. At the same time, however, he also has something of Bonucci, having a decent foot that can certainly improve over time ».

Did you expect that in such a short time he would stand out as one of the best defenders in Serie B?

«For me, who knew him and played with him honestly, I thought it would take a little more time. But I knew that it could explode at any moment, you could see that it had all the right characteristics to do so. Then it took him less than expected, because in just over 6 months he went from being someone who came from Serie C to Juve. As soon as he settled in, we immediately saw the difference between him and the others and in fact several teams wanted him ».

Is Juve the right choice for your future?

«A team like Juve can never be refused. I think that, in a generational change like what the bianconeri must do in the next few years, his is a more than suitable profile. Of course, however, he needs to gain some experience, he must play continuously and for this reason he will remain another 6 months at Frosinone. I find it a right choice and I hope for him that he will succeed in establishing himself also in Serie A ».

How will he behave, in your opinion, when he is finally at Juventus’ disposal? Will he suffer the great leap?

«It will take him some time to get used to it, he absolutely must not forge ahead, but in my opinion he will be able to fit in well there too. As I said before, he has everything, he lacks absolutely nothing. He is a very humble boy and has the right hunger to reach high levels ».

Seeing the Juventus backward department, who do you think could be better with?

«Being similar to Chiellini, as previously said, for me he could find himself well above all with Bonucci. But in the end Federico is a mix between the two, because he too is very good at setting up, he has a good foot. It also has something reminiscent of De Ligt and in any case, in my opinion, in the plans it will take Chiellini’s place ».

Will he be able to establish himself as a column for Juve and, perhaps, also for the national team?

«The most difficult thing is to become a Juve column. if he succeeds he has no other problem, no obstacle can stop him and he can certainly take his place in the national team too ».

How did you feel playing with Federico?

“We played in a different way than he plays now. Last year we were teammates in a three-man defense and we got on very well, so much so that we earned the least beaten defense goal of the championship. I think he will not suffer the fact of playing four-handed as he is also playing in this way in Frosinone and is finding himself very well ».

And he is also one who scores quite often.

«He knows how to be physically respected in the opponent’s penalty area. Last year he only scored one goal, but many more times he came close to scoring. He is also very good at that ».

Is there any anecdote that binds you to him? What is the Gatti person like?

«Federico is a beautiful person. I know him as someone who gives everything both on and off the pitch, goes out of his way to spend time with friends, he would do anything for them. I remember when we were at the training ground he did everything to stay in the locker room as long as possible and make up a group. We often organized something to get together and make friends. He’s very good at making a group ».

Thanks to Andrea Boffelli and Pro Patria for the courtesy and availability shown for this interview