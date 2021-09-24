illegal Bitcoin, Ethereum and the like

China’s hard fist against cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the Chinese Central Bank has stated that all transactions made using virtual currencies are to be considered illegal and therefore they must be blocked and prohibited.

This is another move that falls under the strategy already implemented by the Government for a few months: last May, in fact, China had blocked the mining of cryptocurrencies, causing sudden falls on the market.

The People’s Bank of China specified that all cryptocurrencies, including popular ones like Bitcoin and Tether, are not considered fiat currencies and for this reason they cannot circulate on the Chinese market. The financial institution, through a communication published on its official website, has also specified that it will prevent credit institutions, payment companies and those operating on the internet from facilitating the trading of cryptocurrencies and will strengthen the monitoring of risks deriving from such activities.

This is yet another bolt from the blue for the market: a few days ago, cryptocurrency exchanges were in free fall with Bitcoin which had slipped below 40 thousand dollars. This news could cause other similar effects and in the next few hours other declines could arrive. Obviously we will monitor everything on these pages.