Illegal migration to the US: which countries do migrants come from – USA – International

Experts on immigration issues in the United States maintain that a “new phenomenon” is currently taking place to which few are paying attention. And it’s not really the record levels of illegal immigration to this country that have been recorded every month this year; it is, rather, a profound transformation in terms of the origin of that displacement.

For decades, this was a flow that was dominated by Mexican citizens, and, more recently, they were joined by Central Americans, particularly from the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador). But in the last two years There has been a whole “tsunami” of people arriving from different countries. Among them, from Colombia.

This added to the multitude coming from nations in the region such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Brazil, Ecuador, Cuba or Haiti, and from remote destinations such as China, Ukraine, Russia, India, the Philippines, Burma and Romania.

While immigration to the United States from these countries is not new, the fact that they are now coming across the southern border is. And this implies enormous challenges for the authorities in this country.

The increases are more than evident in the new statistics that are being published by the Department of Homeland Security and the border patrol. And that is added to a recent report by the Wola organization on new migratory trends in the region.

Today almost half of those arrested at the border no longer come from Mexico, Guatemala or Honduras

Before 2010, according to official figures, more than 97 percent of illegal immigration – measured by the number of arrests on the southern border – came from Mexico. So much so that the remaining three percent was simply identified as “of other nationalities.” But, that began to change in 2012 after the massive influx of people from the Northern Triangle.

According to Wola, for the year 2014 the number of people arrested from these three countries exceeded for the first time in history those who came from Mexico.

In other words, the illegal “cake” went from being almost exclusively Mexican to one divided into four with a high component of Central Americans.

Between 2016 and 2018, 95 percent of all detainees at the southern border originated from one of these four countries, with only five percent falling into the “other” category. Trend that was sustained until fiscal year 2019 (October of that year to October 2020), when the percentage of “others” rose to 12 percent. By 2020 it grew to 20 percent and so far this 2022 the figure is already at 42 percent.

Venezuelan migrants run after crossing the Rio Bravo, or Rio Grande as it is called in the US.

In other words, today almost half of those arrested at the border no longer come from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador but from a different country.

The figures, moreover, could be higher if you look at them in detail, given that a large majority of the expulsions or deportations that the US currently carries out are carried out through the so-called Title 42, which allows this country to remove them immediately. claiming that there is a health emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

And since it is an expulsion, the citizens of Mexico are simply put on the other side of the border without there being a penalty for trying to enter illegally.

Many, therefore, tend to try it over and over again, misrepresenting the number of Mexicans detained, since many times it is the same person.

The case of the Colombians, although not unique, exemplifies this new phenomenon that has been appearing on the border.

In 2020 they represented only 0.8 percent of detained immigrants (404 arrests). But so far in fiscal year 2022 they already represent more than 5 percent of the total (98,000 arrests out of 1,900,000).

In this same period, Venezuelans went from 0.6 percent of the total to 6.7 percent. And something similar is seen with citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, Ukraine and Russia.

Migrants on the border with Mexico. Photo: Guillermo Arias / AFP

In his report, Wola identified the trend but from a different angle. According to the organization, in this last decade there has been a wave of illegal immigration through the Darien Gapwhich separates Colombia from Panama, and which is seen as another of the initial routes to reach the US, going from 283 cases in 2011, says Wola, to more than 133,000 in 2021.

The reasons behind this “radical change” that has been presented at the border are diverse and vary depending on the country.

There are some general ones, such as the economic difficulties experienced by many countries and that encourage illegal migration to the United States. Added to the political instability in countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua, climate change, natural disasters and insecurity.

In recent months, this has been compounded by the war between Ukraine and Russia that has forced the displacement of millions of people.

A formidable challenge



Whatever it is, the phenomenon poses a major challenge for the United States, especially for the current Democratic administration.

“Biden is facing a unique situation that no other president has ever faced. It is not simply about the high number of illegals being arrested, which is at record levels, but about how to manage a flow of people that no longer comes from bordering countries but from the entire region and other continents. Returning a person to Mexico is not the same as putting them on a plane and taking them to another country,” says David Bier, director of the Cato Institute’s migration studies program.

According to Beer, the current system is designed to process more local immigration, when the reality on the ground is that of international immigration. In this sense, the US has focused its response on solutions that attack the roots of illegal immigration from these countries and provide a hemispheric approach to the problem.

The Legislature must update the immigration system to include other legal ways to enter the United States.

For Bier, however, deep down he is still trying to find a way out using the same script for a challenge that is much more complex.

Something similar thinks Doris Meissner, of the Migration Policy Institute. For this analyst, managing the border, which in itself was a titanic task, has become an odyssey now that the flow is made up of citizens of multiple nationalities.

“Each of those groups requires a different approach. Starting with a restructuring of an asylum system that takes this new reality into account”, says Meissner.

In Bier’s opinion, the problem could even worsen rather than be solved, since nothing indicates that the migratory flow to the United States will diminish in the coming months or years, given that the causes that push it will not disappear overnight. the morning.

This added to the fact that the country does not have the necessary structures to process and expel these people at the same speed with which they are arriving.

President Joe Biden faces an unprecedented challenge on immigration.

That is why Bier insists that it is necessary for Congress to approve an immigration reform that considers other options and regulates the flow of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

“Even though these people are leaving their countries for justifiable reasons, the vast majority do not qualify for asylum. The Legislature must update the immigration system so that it includes other legal ways to enter the US At the same time, Washington must pressure the region to assume the problem of migration as a shared responsibility. Before that happens, it is unlikely that we will see an improvement”, says this analyst.

