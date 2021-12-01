Illegal trafficking of dogs from Eastern Europe increases at Christmas

On 20 October the Carabinieri of the Emilia-Romagna Forestry Unit discovered a trafficking of French bulldog puppies from Eastern Europe. The dogs traveled crammed into a van: they were intended for Italian families who had purchased them online, not worrying or ignoring the real origin and the conditions in which they were transported. Among the people registered in the register of suspects there is also a veterinarian who provided false documents for the dogs, once they arrived in Italy.

A few months earlier, near Treviso, a van had been stopped, driven by a Romanian citizen: puppies born in Romania had been found in plastic boxes closed with wire. At the beginning of 2020, five people were arrested in Italy who bought small dogs for a few euros in an illegal kennel in the Slovak city of Nitra, and then resold them for figures between 1,000 and 1,800 euros. During the investigation, about one hundred dogs, animal passports still to be filled in, false pedigrees, ready-made microchips, veterinary drugs were found.

That of dogs from Eastern Europe, especially a few months old, is a massive traffic. According to estimates by the organization Carodog (Companion Animal Responsible Ownership), 8 million dogs travel every year on the roads of Europe and a significant part comes from illegal trafficking. According to estimates, each dog earns a trafficker around 500 euros.

“The illegal market was born in Hungary” explains Ermanno Giudici, writer and author of the blog The pact betrayed between man and dog, «Then it has extended to Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and now also Ukraine. The puppies travel to many European countries, unfortunately a large number also to Italy ». Here they are often also sold through compliant shops. Massimo Comparotto, president of OIPA, the International Animal Protection Organization, says that “there are shopkeepers, and unfortunately there are not a few, who, to earn more, act as intermediaries between traffickers and buyers who often do not know the real origin of the puppy” .

According to a report by the Eurispes research institute of 2021, 40.2% of Italians welcome animals in their homes and the tendency is to have more than one. From 2018 to today, the number of those who have at least one pet has been steadily increasing: 32.4% in 2018, 33.6% in 2019, 39.5% in 2020 and 40.2% in 2021. Dogs represent 43 , 6% of the total, cats 35.1%. During the months of lockdowns due to the pandemic, the purchase of dogs has increased and as a result illegal trafficking has also increased.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, sales then have a physiological growth every year: puppies are given as gifts, not only to children, but often without knowing that they come from clandestine farms. “The OIPA is now launching an awareness campaign”, says Comparotto, “so that at Christmas puppies are not bought but dogs housed in animal shelters are adopted”.

Dogs arriving illegally from Eastern Europe often have false pedigrees and counterfeit documentation. They travel, even for long distances, crammed into vans or locked in car trunks. They are often mistreated. Two years ago a car from Hungary with puppies taped under the seats was intercepted.

The market is also attractive to criminal organizations. In some investigations concerning the trafficking of animals from Eastern Europe, the name of the Camorra clan Moccia, of Afragola, in the Neapolitan area, and of the Di Lauro and Vanella Grassi clans, of Naples, emerged. Already in 2018, the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission had drawn up a document which spoke of “zoomafia”: “The phenomenon of the so-called” zoomafia “, a neologism that describes the clandestine importation of puppies (dogs and, occasionally, even cats) of prized breeds, using the North-East crossings as a gateway to the national territory, already tested for other illicit trafficking ».

Those who knowingly or unwittingly buy dogs from the illegal market are often attracted to savings. A French bulldog, which can cost between 2,000 and 2,500 euros in breeding in Italy, can be bought by a trafficker for a price ranging from 400 to 600 euros.

The dogs are often born in small farms and are then delivered to the trafficker who takes care of transporting them to the destination countries. “They are sent to Italy without microchips and documents of origin, or with false documents,” says Giudici. “The microchip is applied later. And the puppies are sold as born in Italy, often passing them off as purebred dogs, even if they are not ».

To be able to enter Italy legally, each animal should have an individual passport, conforming to the European model, containing the mandatory information required by law. The date of birth, the date of inoculation, the microchip number and the date of rabies vaccination must be indicated. In order to be legally exported, puppies must be at least 3 months and 21 days old, the age at which they receive the vaccination plus the set time for it to be considered effective.

Purebred dogs must then have the pedigree that must be delivered at the same time as the sale and must be issued by an authorized body at European level. In Italy it is the ENCI, the Italian National Dog-loving Body. «Illegally imported puppies are often ‘similar dogs’», Giudici explains: «they look like purebred, and are sold as such, but they are not. Unfortunately this also happens with the complicity of pet shops and self-styled breeders ».

Illegal trafficking in puppies, in addition to being serious in the way the animals are treated, also represents a health hazard. Dogs from the clandestine market are not vaccinated, and represent a risk especially if they come from countries outside the European Union, such as Ukraine, where the rabies virus is still present, which is deadly to humans. Other dogs can also be carriers of distemper, a non-contagious disease for humans and practically eradicated in countries such as Italy thanks to mass vaccinations on owned dogs, and which now recurs in new variants.

The trafficking of dogs from Eastern Europe has existed since the end of the 1980s. It was at that time in fact that some European citizens began to commute between their countries and Hungary to buy dog ​​puppies resembling purebred ones, which were then sold in shops. They were passed off as animals born in EU countries thanks to the few controls and very cumbersome rules. With the tightening of the laws, traffickers have adapted by finding new strategies to circumvent controls.

Giudici explains, for example, how microchips are “falsified”: «They are numbered and traceable, because those who manufacture them invoice them indicating the individual existing lots». A practice discovered in recent years envisaged that illegal Italian traders would sell the microchips bought in Italy to companies in San Marino, which sent them to Eastern Europe to then return them to Italy grafted onto illegal trafficking puppies. “Once they crossed the border they were registered in the registry by complacent veterinarians, who had not even seen them, thus being able to be put on sale at two months as dogs born in Italy,” says Giudici.

The 2010 law establishes penalties for animal traffickers, imprisonment from three months to one year and a fine from 3,000 to 15,000 euros for “anyone, in order to procure a profit for themselves or others, repeatedly or through organized activities , introduces pet animals into the national territory without individual identification systems and the necessary health certifications and not equipped, where required, with an individual passport “.

According to Comparotto, however, these are light penalties, and it is better for a trafficker to pay the fine and resume business. Often for these people there is also the charge of the crime of mistreatment of animals, punished with imprisonment from 3 to 18 months, or that of killing of animals, which includes a penalty from 4 months to two years.

But the problem is also that the controls are difficult. Transport takes place more and more often with cars or small vans, deliveries are scheduled near motorway toll booths and take place very quickly. With the Internet, things are even easier for traffickers: the sites through which puppies are sold are often in Italian, many belong to Italians who have moved to Eastern Europe and have opened kennels there. Buyers are so convinced that they are dealing with companies that are based in Italy.

Many sites then specialize in the breed of dogs that was in fashion at the time. For some time the most popular have been those technically called brachycephalics: French or English bulldogs, pugs, Pekingese, shih tzu. «They are breeds,» Giudici explains, «that breeders have gradually tried to modify to make dogs more and more like small children, with flattened snouts and big eyes, designed to make tenderness, to have traits of eternal puppies. However, they are dogs that find it hard to breathe, they live constantly in apnea, very often they have to undergo surgery to partially solve the problem ».

The dogs of these breeds struggle to run, they must be kept cool in summer to avoid risks: “they do not sweat and lose most of the heat through breathing” explains Giudici. They are the dogs that are mostly transported from Eastern Europe, and who suffer in particular from any mistreatment due to their weak constitution. Mortality is high, but traffickers take it into account in the cost-benefit ratio of trafficking.