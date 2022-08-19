Illness, accident… the actors had a hard time on the set

Dumbledore is dead. From now on, Harry, Hermione and Ron will have to fend for themselves, without the help of their teachers and without the protection of the benevolent wizard. While Harry is traveling with Hagrid thanks to members of the Order of the Phoenix, who have organized his escape, he is spotted by Voldemort…

Darker than ever, this part gives pride of place to melancholy and the actors were put to the test during a physically grueling shoot, where Hermione Granger, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) are constantly chased by the terrifying Voldemort, played to perfection by Ralph Fiennes. Emma Watson, who refuses to be dubbed, sees all the colors: “I spent my time screaming, running and running down stairs. My body was covered in bruises!” She is not the only one drooling on a set transformed into a battlefield: David Holmes, the stuntman who doubles Daniel Radcliffe, falls 10 meters during a poorly regulated aerial stunt. He is hospitalized and must give up the film. Shocked, Daniel Radcliffe…

