illness and accident suspend the tax terms

A real revolution comes with the 2022 budget law.

The amendment was approved which profoundly changes the cards on the table regarding the rights of professionals and their clients. The employee has always been highly protected from the point of view of illness and injury. Illness and injury for the employee are realities that the law recognizes and protects. However, the taxman never recognized that health could be a cause for suspending the terms of a fulfillment. Illness and injury for the professional are a real misfortune from all points of view and also from the working one. But the amendment approved today introduces a nice suspension for compliance. This is the amendment 102.0.64 of the budget law 2022. The right to health of accountants is therefore recognized, who in fact do not hide their satisfaction.

Great satisfaction for the category

On the other hand, it was the national association of accountants that strongly pushed for the approval of this measure which now seems to have reached its natural goal. But the benefit is not only for accountants, but also for customers. In fact, both the accountant and the client are protected if the accountant due to illness or accident cannot complete a fulfillment by the date set by law. Therefore, for the first time it is recognized that illness and injury also exist for accountants and that a suspension of terms can be applied when health-related causes require it. And the advantages are significant. If the professional is unable to complete a fulfillment for reasons related to his health, this will no longer panic him and his clients.

This is because this new rule recognizes this issue and suspends the terms.

In short, a taxman a little less blind to the concrete problems of life.