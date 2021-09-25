Illness for the Harry Potter star: rushed to hospital

The Harry Potter star was struck by an illness during a major sporting event, rushed to the hospital.

Harry Potter is one of the most famous sagas in the world. Born from the pen JK Rowling, some time after the publication of the first volumes it was immediately transformed into a film saga and the children chosen at the time to play the most magical characters of all time, today are real stars.

The public from all over the world loves them and follows them and supports them in all their projects. Just think about it Emma Watson, interpreter of Hermione, who in addition to being very socially active was also a Disney face. The affection that the public feels towards them is therefore understandable. For this reason, as soon as he became aware of the illness that hit one of the protagonists of the saga, he immediately worried about her.

The Harry Potter star fell ill and in the past few hours she was rushed to hospital.

Harry Potter, the movie star hit by an illness: how is she now

The star Harry Potter was taking part in the Celebrity Match of the Ryder Cup of golf in Wisconsin, when she suddenly fell ill. The greens immediately reached her and immediately took her to the hospital. Unfortunately, however, they were not at all unbalanced on his health conditions and we do not know what happened to him.

As the sector insiders have been very reserved, probably also for its value, in divulging news on what happened shortly before. The only thing they have revealed is that Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, when he was rescued by the greens he was conscious.

Tom Felton he is a great sports fan. So much so that he had gladly taken the idea of ​​being able to take part in the event. In that he had not only attended as a guest, but had actively played against golf champions. But suddenly something went wrong and Draco Malfoy’s actor got sick.

The health workers immediately reached the actor and gave him assistance by transporting him to the hospital, but from that moment on they did not give any updates on his situation, but it is assumed that Tom is now well, but to have the official status there it remains to wait for further confirmations, perhaps official given by the actor himself, given that his faithful supporters are worried for him and for his person.