Illness in the gym retiree dies instantly

Struck down by an illness while he was in the gym. The episode took place yesterday afternoon in Roccasecca. The man was training when, for reasons to be ascertained, he collapsed to the ground. His heart suddenly stopped beating. The victim is a well-known sixty-year-old in Roccasecca but also and above all in Pontecorvo.

The man, RP, is in fact a native of Melfi, a fraction of the river city. Dismay and fear in the gym where a few dozen people were for training yesterday afternoon. The man’s illness was sudden. However, the emergency services were immediately alerted and in a short time the carabinieri of the Pontecorvo company and the 118 health workers arrived in the gym. However, there was no time to transfer the man to the hospital, he died instantly. The sirens of the ambulance and the carabinieri attracted the attention of many citizens who took to the streets for concern and to see what had happened.

A death that left everyone speechless. A shock for family members and for many friends: the man was in fact well known in the area between Pontecorvo and Roccasecca, where he lived, but also in Cassino, where he worked for many years at the railway station as a driver. He had recently reached his well-deserved retirement and delighted in spending his free time in training in the gym. The investigations will establish the causes of death, meanwhile Roccasecca, Pontecorvo and Cassino mourn the death of the man. A sudden death like the one that occurred in Cassino, always during a workout in the gym, in March four years ago when Arduino Carinci, a 41-year-old policeman, collapsed during training. He also left two young children.