Illness in the South, Tommaso improves and Mourinho promises: “I’ll give him the jacket” – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Tommaso, the 23-year-old hit by a double yesterday, is out of danger heart attack at the Olympic Stadium during Roma-Spezia. The young man underwent all the exams scheduled for the night at Gemelli. Tests that ruled out complications. The young man has stabilized even though he is still in Intensive care intubated and sedated. Yesterday too Josè Mourinho dedicated a thought to him at the end of the match on the official Roma channels: “The fan’s illness? I only understood it at the end, let’s hope everything goes well. In that case if he gives me the address I will send him my jacket, so the next time he comes in this cold he will have my jacket“. A promise from the coach who, like all the Roma fans, prayed for the 23-year-old present at home and away to almost all the matches in his Rome. At the end of the one with La Spezia, the speaker invited the players to give a round of applause to Thomas while from 30 ‘onwards the Curva Sud had stopped singing as a sign of respect for the 23-year-old who could go home by the weekend.