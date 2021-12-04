“Illness makes you selfish, he has remained generous” – Corriere.it

from Manuela Croci

The discovery of the tumor, the collapse and the relationship with the daughters (“We were in lockdown, but they lived it all to the end”). The wife of the footballer Paolo Rossi, who passed away on 9 December 2020, tells

It was an absolute love, made up of everything that is a canonical love, of beautiful things, of jealousy, of less pleasant moments. Above all, it has been constant over time. Of course, it has changed – as happens in all relationships – and it has grown ». Like this Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, talks about his marriage to the world champion who passed away on December 9, 2020 for a tumor that snatched him from his affection and his daughters, Maria Vittoria and Sofia Elena, who were only 10 and 8 years old. “The litmus test was the disease, there I realized that for me it was always him. In the book I write that even when there was nothing more beautiful, for me he was still beautiful, he was my great love. I would have kept it forever even like this. I discovered that even in illness there is an intimacy, he had completely entrusted himself to me and I found this of infinite beauty. For me this is love, something that goes beyond what the daily relationship is. When you feel good, everything is simpler. Paul felt loved to the fullest and showed his love to the end, he was very generous in giving, in giving himself. Sometimes the disease makes you even a little selfish, he wasn’t: this, for me, is love ». (Watch the video interview with Federica Cappelletti)

Shortly after his death, she wrote: “He did not want to go, I hugged him tightly and said: Paolo, now go, you have suffered too much. Detach, leave this body and go ”. How do you say goodbye to a person who represents your whole life?



«It was him and I, I saw him transformed, I understood that he did not want to leave, he was trembling. I said to myself: either I keep on keeping it like that and maybe it goes on for a few more hours or I help it to go away and it will be over forever. It was an almost inhumane choice, you have the feeling of having the life of the person you love in your hands, that of the father of your daughters. It was a huge responsibility, but I couldn’t take it anymore to see him suffer. To cheer him up, to make him understand with those words to let go: it was an act of love. I told him: “Don’t worry, I’ll take care of the girls, your son, you go”. My heart exploded, my head exploded ».

You learned about Paolo’s illness when you returned from one of the happiest moments in your history: after a trip to the Maldives where you celebrated your wedding in front of your little girls for the second time. What happened?



«Paolo had a pain in his back even before the departure, we had done some tests, but all the results were negative so we thought of an inflammation due to arthrosis caused by years of professionalism. But I had noticed that he was losing weight and I didn’t like this at all, I called a doctor in Siena. The investigations, the diagnosis. It was a huge blow. I tried to give him strength, I talked to many doctors and specialists all over Italy ».

This happened in full lockdown, when we were always all at home together, adults and children: how did you explain the situation to Maria Vittoria and Sofia Elena?



«We have confronted them with the truth by accompanying them on this journey. Day after day they saw that Dad was sick, that we were doing everything to help him, that the goal was to get him back to goodness, but I honestly told them that wasn’t the only thing that could happen. With great patience I talked a lot with the girls, I left them a lot with Paolo, except in the most delicate moments. In the end I did everything by myself, when I had to change it, dress the wounds, I avoided them being present because those are images that can upset a child. Slowly they saw that he was not walking, when he was operated on the femur they asked if he would get back on his feet, I always replied that that was the goal, but it was not said that it would go like this. We have made a journey of nine months together ».

“When in the hospital they explained to us that there was nothing more to do, two days before she left, I asked to take the girls there. The doctors were against it, it could be heavy for both Paul and them. I explained that I knew all three of them well, I knew what I was doing: I put Paolo in a wheelchair, took him out and there they said goodbye. When Paolo saw them he seemed to have seen the sun and fell asleep immediately, the girls understood that it would be the last time they saw him. By the time he left, they were ready. This doesn’t mean they don’t suffer, even now. Every day I keep talking about him, the bedroom has become “daddy’s room”, we do things together there. It will be a long journey, but I’m happy. The girls never gave up, not even at school. Of course, they cry and it is right to cry when you love a person very much ».



Love for Paolo is the heart of the book Forever the two of us.



«I wrote it for the girls because despite having lived a lot of love, there will come a time when some things will lose them, everything will fade away. But I want it to remain a testimony of this strong bond between mom and dad, I want it to accompany them throughout their life. And then I did it for Paolo: when he was in the hospital I told him that I would like to tell our story in a book. At certain moments he looked like a child in love. ”

Was your love immediately?



“At first I almost denied this feeling, I didn’t see it as a possible thing. I said to myself: it’s Paolo Rossi, the world champion. Instead, I discovered a Paul faithful to his feelings and this made us find and fall in love ». (Watch the clip in which Federica Cappelletti talks about their first meeting “

How much do you miss her smile?



“Just yesterday I was climbing the stairs and I was saying think if now she would come out from a corner and fill the air with that thunderous laugh of hers … would do one of his laughs. And everything passes. We miss it so much. Even though I feel him a lot, I feel his presence. I don’t know how to explain. It is as if I have a strength given by him. We take a lot of inspiration from Paul in everything we do ».

How was the relationship with your three children?



«Beautiful with everyone. Alessandro is a man, he will soon be 40 years old. With him there was a more equal relationship, between adults. Maria Vittoria, the eldest, has the same intelligence and memory as her, they shared the music. She also knows things that I didn’t know about Paolo, they were deeply united and he esteemed her very much. The little girl amused him so much, she managed to make him laugh even in the worst moments, even when he was sick. He was looking for her, he said: where is Sofi? She came and always managed to get a smile from him. ”

There is another strong relationship, the one with the team-mates of Italy who won the World Cup in 1982. From the images of the funeral showed the brotherhood that united those now ex-boys who have not only shared a victory, but a part of life.



«Paolo always told me about this special relationship. I had seen him closely more than anything else with Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini, who were the closest friends. After Paolo’s death, I experienced this boundless affection first hand when we met here, in the summer, in Poggio Cennina, to remember Paolo. Between them they have a chat in which they write every day. Now I entered it “almost by arrogance” since I have Paolo’s phone. They exchange messages, wish each other good night, shoot photos of Paolo, Scirea, Bearzot ».

A few days ago another book was released that sees Paolo protagonist together with Diego Armando Maradona, The return of the gods. In a very touching passage, the author Marino Bartoletti brings Rossi and Bearzot together. What would the coach and his pupil say to each other?



«The last time they were together, in Oronzo di Cadore, I saw all the deep affection that existed between them. I like to imagine that they still gave each other the same hug as then, something you only see between father and son, but between a father and a son in love, lost for each other. I like to think that he found Enzo Bearzot and also Gaetano Scirea for whom he had a great affection. I imagine them tight, all three. I like to think that Paolo felt welcomed, even by Diego ».

December 9 will be one year after his death. In recent months you have done many activities to keep his memory alive.



«Humanly they have been difficult months, but we have felt a great love from all over Italy. There were the two statues in Prato and Vicenza, Perugia will name the youth sector after him, buildings and streets have been dedicated to him, there is a huge mural in Foggia. All cities are moving. It was only the prelude to what will happen in 2022. We are pleased because Paolo is experienced as a national hero, as a person who has united. It is his legacy and I like to go along with what is proposed and bring the girls so that they discover that father they have not known. For them Paolo was the affectionate man who cuddled them, made them laugh, filled them with affection; it is right that they also know that Paolo Rossi who belonged to all Italians. Sofia Elena, when she saw all this explosion of affection, told me: “Mom, only now I understand what my father was”. Paul was not a person who lived in the past, but in the present and in the future. Above all in the present ».