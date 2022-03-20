Illness on board the SeaEye4 ship. Mayor Orlando welcomes George Scharfenberg to Palermo

Scharfenberg, a member of the German NGO Sea-Eye, came out of the hospital in Trapani and was accompanied to Palermo, where the mayor Leoluca Orlando wanted to give him a copy of the “Palermo Charter” on international human mobility, approved by the municipal council precisely on March 20, 2015.

Last night after an illness aboard SeaEye4, George Scharfenberg, a member of the German NGO Sea-Eye, was urgently transported, while the ship was on the high seas, by an Air Force helicopter to the hospital in Trapani.

Mayor Leoluca Orlando, who learned of the news, immediately made a commitment to get Scharfenberg to the city where he is now in good health. “The members of Sea Eye are honorary citizens of Palermo and this is their home” – said Mayor Leoluca Orlando who donated Scharfenberg the Map of Palermo. – “Palermo confirms, once again, that it is a welcoming city – added Orlando – and it does so on an important day in which the Convention of rights in the Mediterranean was signed by mayors and associations from 80 countries. I am close to Scharfenberg and I hope he will soon be able to resume his commitment in defense of life at sea, together with the Sea Eye crew ”.