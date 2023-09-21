Illnesses for which permanent disability pension can be collected

In Spain, permanent disability is a legal and economic benefit granted to people due to an illness or injury. permanently unable to work Or whose working capacity has reduced significantly. This benefit is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals who are unable to continue working due to their medical condition.

The purpose of the social security system is to protect citizens in vulnerable circumstances and to administer contributory pensions in cases of permanent disability.

These are the types of disability that exist in Spain

Disability classification depends on how much the disease limits the person’s functional ability and whether there is a possibility of returning to work in the future. The type of disability awarded is determined by the particular disease or injury and its effect on working capacity.

permanent partial disability – In this case, the affected person can still perform some tasks, but their ability is significantly reduced due to illness or injury. The person may need to change jobs or adapt their work environment.

– In this case, the affected person can still perform some tasks, but their ability is significantly reduced due to illness or injury. The person may need to change jobs or adapt their work environment. total permanent disability : When a person has this condition, it means that he cannot perform any work activity properly and permanently due to his medical condition. In this case, the disability is considered complete and permanent.

: When a person has this condition, it means that he cannot perform any work activity properly and permanently due to his medical condition. In this case, the disability is considered complete and permanent. great disability: This is the highest level of permanent disability. This means that the affected person is not only unable to work, but also requires constant assistance to carry out basic daily activities such as personal hygiene or mobility.

Procedure for requesting for any type of permanent disability

To request sick leave due to permanent disability, first of all you have to go to the concerned family doctor. The doctor will conduct a thorough assessment and prepare a detailed report on the condition. This report is essential, because it will serve as the basis for the assessment that Social Security will make later.

Once you have the doctor’s report, the next step is Request an appointment to be evaluated by a specialized medical team of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), During this appointment, these professionals will examine your condition and determine if you meet the necessary requirements to receive sick leave due to permanent disability.

These are the diseases for which permanent disability pension can be obtained

It is important to emphasize that Social Security does not have a specific list of illnesses that automatically qualify for permanent disability., However, there is a group of illnesses that occur more frequently and are typically considered when evaluating a request for permanent disability.

It is important to understand this Having one of these illnesses does not automatically guarantee that Social Security will pay a disability pension., It will be the medical team that will evaluate whether the employee is fit to continue his work activity or not. Some of the most common diseases that are considered when evaluating a request for permanent disability in Spain are: