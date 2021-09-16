Illuminate 2021, protagonists, Agnelli, Melato, Pivano, Marzotto, when

Tonight on TV Wednesday 15 September 2021. Up Raidue fiction does not air Inspector Coliandro with Giampaolo Morelli replaced by the film The sun at midnight. On Network 4 current events with White Zone conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 15 September 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction The sun at midnight substitute Inspector Coliandro. On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Federica Sciarelli returns to talk about the death of the player Denis Bergamini, which took place in 1989. The website www.chilhavisto.rai.it, the switchboard 06.8282 and whatsapp 3453131987 are ready at any time to receive reports from the public. E-mail address: 8262@rai.it

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, prose evening: Cavalleria Rusticana / Pagliacci. From the Verona Arena, two operas directed by the master Marco Armiliato: the masterpiece of Mascagni, with Sonia Ganassi And Clarissa Leonardi is that of Leoncavallo, with Marina Rebeka, Yusif Eyvazov, Riccardo Rados.

Mediaset, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Giuseppe Brindisi he did not stop for a moment and also this week he updates viewers on the topics that monopolize general attention. In the foreground, inevitably, the debate on the controversies related to the Green Pass and the data on the variants of Covid in view of the resumption of schools.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the film Family suddenly replaces fiction Light of your eyes.

On Tv8, at 9.15 pm, the talent X Factor People. Waiting for the first episode of the new edition, broadcast tomorrow, here is the last chapter of the journey that traces the auditions of the last ten years of the talent. A way to review many of the protagonists and the jurors including Mara Maionchi.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. The new edition of the Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi, flanked by Marco Travaglio, the director of “The fact Daily”Commenting on the main events of the week. Among other things, there is talk of Afghanistan and the Green Pass.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the game show Love and agree. Also this evening, Katia Follesa opens the doors of his living room to VIP couples who have agreed to verify their affinity. Also among the protagonists Imma Polese And Matteo Giordano, Roberto Valbuzzi and Eleonora Laurito.

The films tonight on Wednesday 15 September 2021

On Raiuno, at 9:25 pm, the 1990 comedy film, by Garry Marshall, Pretty Woman, with Richard Gere And Julia Roberts. While driving around Los Angeles, millionaire Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) asks for information on a phone call, Vivian (Julia Roberts). The two end up in the hotel and after a night of passion, the man proposes a pact: for a fee, she will have to stay by his side for a week pretending to be his girlfriend.

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2002, by Rob Bowman, The reign of fire, with Christian Bale. Teenage Quinn awakens a huge dragon from its centuries-old slumber: in twenty years the Earth finds itself controlled by monsters. It will be up to him to organize the resistance

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2015, by John Crowley, Brooklyn, with Saoirse Ronan, Emory Cohen. In the 1950s Ellis left Ireland to move to the United States in search of fortune. But when things start to go well, tragic news calls her back home.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the biopic of 1983, by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi, with Ben Kingsley, Trevor Howard. Starting from Gandhi’s funeral in 1948, the film traces the life of the Mahatma: from shy lawyer to advocate of India’s independence from Great Britain and defender of human rights.

20 Mediaset – Iris – Cine34

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 1996 action film, by Stuart Baird, Critical decision, with Kurt Russell, David Suchet. The Islamic terrorist Nagy ‘Altar‘Hassan hijacks the Boeing 747, demanding the release of a comrade detained in America. Intelligence analyst David Grant will try to stop him.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2001 comedy film, by Steven Soderbergh, Ocean’s Eleven – Do the your game, with George Clooney. Fresh out of prison, Danny Ocean plans a heist: robbing the three casinos of the man who stole his wife from him in Las Vegas. So he gathers his old team.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Paolo Genovese, Immature – The journey, with Raoul Bova, Ambra Angiolini. Giorgio, Lorenzo, Piero, Luisa, Virgilio and Francesca, after passing the final exams, leave for Greece. They will live new adventures, each revealing their own weaknesses.

Tonight on TV on Wednesday 15 September, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Gurinder Chadha, The Palazzo del Viceroy, with Hugh Bonneville. Lord Mountenbatten, as governor, must manage India’s delicate transition to autonomy. But the conflicts lead to the painful separation between the country and Pakistan.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 1999 comedy film, by Rob Minkoff, Stuart Little – Un good mouse. The Little family decides to adopt the cute little mouse Stuart. But the envious house cat does not look favorably on the newcomer and puts in place a plan to oust him.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 action film, by Stuart Baird, US Marshals – Hunt relentlessly, with Tommy Lee Jones. Samuel Gerard and his team must capture a counterintelligence agent: he is accused of having committed two murders and selling information to the Chinese.