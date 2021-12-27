illusions, changes and revenge- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

She was to be the future Democratic star (and candidate). But it sinks in the polls and the debate on the re-nomination of the current president reopens

Save Private Harris. Where did the brilliant Kamala get lost, the warrior who was supposed to be the true leader in the Biden Administration, or at least the hope of the future? The expectations around the vice president were enormous at the time of her appointment. Old Joe was considered worn out from the start, she had to represent everything new, and a powerful charge of energy.

Instead it was the first to sink in the polls and has never stopped: it is worse than Biden himself. She is the most unpopular of the last four vice presidents. The media have overturned the narrative about her, today they speak of her as incompetent (she does not study the dossiers), arrogant, at times hysterical. Sexism abounds in comments and she complained to her co-workers, trusting that she would be treated differently if she were a white male. In an interview with

New York Times

, Hillary Clinton confirms: “there is a double standard”. But as a matter of fact the stampede from his staff. Harris is now compared to Dan Quayle, George Bush Senior’s deputy legendary for his gaffes; or to the “speck” Sarah Palin who as John McCain’s sidekick in the challenge against Barack Obama made the delights of satire.

Harris collapse alarm generates premature debate over Biden’s reappointment. It seemed obvious that this was a one-term president: he will be 82 years old upon re-election. It is true that he would be the first president not to be re-nominated since the time of Lyndon Johnson, destroyed by the Vietnam War in 1968; but the age factor weighs together with a clarity that is not always 100%. With the disappearance of the “plan B”, that is the Kamala option, today the notables of the party pretend to believe in the affirmation of the White House (old Joe will do the encore). And the toto-nomination has passed to “plan C”, launching candidates such as Pete Buttigieg or Mitch Landrieu: it is no coincidence that the two manage the only major plan that Biden has managed to get Congress to approve, the trillion investment in infrastructure .

What remains of the reform agenda has received a formidable blow. A moderate Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, denied his – casting vote – al Build Back Better, the maxi-plan of two thousand billion for the transition to zero emissions and to build a “European” welfare system. Harris was asked by a famous African American TV host, Charlamagne Tha God, with a piercing question: “Who rules America?” Biden or Manchin? ” The deputy went on a rampage, months ago she would have been considered the real leader in pectore behind Biden’s shadow. The Manchin veto signals a wider phenomenon, with potential repercussions on the whole world: in the Democratic Party the revival of the centrists has begun and the era of easy public spending is over. America has taught all Western countries for the immense public resources mobilized during the pandemic. The American recovery, and the resurgence of inflation, bear the mark of those Keynesian policies adopted with perfect continuity by Donald Trump and Biden. Now that chapter closes. The fight against inflation becomes the central bank’s priority. Democrats need to reconvert their message. A haemorrhage of grades threatens them among young people: the Biden-Harris ticket had promised a forgiveness of university debts (ten thousand dollars each) that it will not be able to keep.

Kamala’s collapse has a secret backstory, inherent in the divisions in the Democratic Party. Progressive media turned their backs on the vice president in June. Galeotto was his trip to Central America. Biden had delegated one of the most explosive dossiers to her: the migration crisis, the pressure of refugees on the southern border. Harris’s message was “let’s help them at home.” He used harsh slogans, “stay because we won’t welcome you.” It was a difficult but indispensable mission. The White House needed to counter the left-wing extremist “no border” message, after radical leader Alexandria Ocasio Cortez had advocated the abolition of the border police. All the more so with millions of unemployed and covid still lurking, liberalizing entrances would have been political suicide for the Democrats. Biden is the historical memory of the classical, social democratic and workerist left: the American working classes were better protected when borders were semi-closed and immigration was governed.

When Harris sacrificed herself for this cause, her party left saw her as a traitor. The misunderstanding that had marked his appointment has dissolved. Biden had chosen Harris for literally aesthetic reasons: a woman, in her fifties, and descended from two ethnic minorities, Indian and African American. He was the exact opposite of the president, an old white Catholic male. Therefore it was “revolutionary” by definition. The real Harris didn’t fit that stereotype. Her mother was from India, but from the privileged caste of Tamil Brahmins, and she was a brilliant medical researcher at Berkeley University. His father was Jamaican, but a well-known economist, an academic celebrity. As California minister of justice, Harris had inflicted severe penalties on criminals, contrary to the philosophy of progressive prosecutors. Harris had lent herself to a fiction by courting Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and all the radical left wing fringes. His biography lent itself to a completely different narrative: the story of his parents is the apotheosis of an American Dream built by an elite of highly skilled immigrants who become the ruling class and adopt the Anglo-Saxon rules of the game; the opposite of the current ideology politically correct. The revenge of those who felt betrayed was consummated against Kamala, because she is not the passion they had bet on. Perhaps it is too late for it to be adopted by those moderates in the center who are trying to win back the party.



There are ten months left to vote in the mid-term legislative elections. It would take a spectacular reversal in the political climate to save the Democratic majority in Congress. Otherwise, the madness of the American political cycle will be confirmed: voters choose a president for four years, but after only two years they deprive him of the parliamentary majority and with it all government accessibility. This judgment by Matt Lewis on the

Daily Beast



: “If Kamala Harris is the last barrier between us and a second Trump, then God help us”.