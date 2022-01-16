illustrations show possible content cut, perhaps on Sanghelios – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite it required a very long work, during which perhaps some parts were removed and among these there could be different settings, as also emerged from various images e illustrations that emerged from the development period, between artwork and concept art, like these that seem inspired by Sanghelios.

On the other hand, the story told by Jason Schreier interviewing several developers of 343 Industries, about how he went from disaster to winner thanks to the general reorganization carried out during the development, has brought to light the fact that about “two thirds of game “have been removed from what was originally scheduled.

All this has always made us think of the possibility of different environments and biomes that could then be inserted, as explorable pieces of Zeta Halo, through any expansions, but this is a solution that has practically never been seen in previous Halo, having never had DLC of the story, so it all remains a big doubt.

The sketches that emerged in these hours by Josh Kao, illustrator who worked with 343 Industries at Halo Infinite, continue on this line by showing some settings that are not present in the game.

Halo Infinite, an illustration by Josh Kao

In particular, these seem to refer to Sanghelios, predominantly desert and rocky planet from which the Sangheili race, or the Elite, comes. Considering that Halo Infinite was presented from the beginning as an open world game set on Zeta Halo it is unlikely that, even during the processing phase, the idea of ​​making Sanghelios explorable was ever considered, but this could have shown itself. perhaps with cutscenes or other direction solutions.

Halo Infinite: a possible illustration by Sanghelios

Or, simply, i sketches in question serve above all to better fix a style, atmosphere and some characteristics of the general lore of Halo Infinite, regardless of their actual connection with parts of the game.

In any case, these are really very beautiful and evocative illustrations, which show once again how the Halo universe is full of different inspirations and very suggestive.