ilMasseo is the most followed streamer, Fortnite the most popular game – Nerd4.life

Superdry shared data related to streamer and the most followed games in the world. From these statistics we learn that the king of Twitch in Italy is Edoardo “ilMasseo” Magro, while Fortnite stands at the top of the ranking of the most followed categories.

ilMasseo can boast really impressive numbers regarding its live on Twitch. From 12 October 2017 to today, the streamer originally from Dolo has reached altitude 1.52 million followers, with over 5,412 hours of live coverage and a total of 20.3 million views.

Fortnite, on the other hand, does not really need any introduction, given that we have been talking about a phenomenon of success all over the world for several years now, so it is not surprising that the battle royale of Epic Games is at the top of the ranking of the contents. most viewed on Twitch by Italians.

The most watched games on Twitch in every country of the world according to Superdry data

Still on the subject, Fortnite is the most followed game on Twitch even worldwide and is in first place in 106 different countries. Followed by the evergreens Minecraft (51 countries) and GTA 5 (2 countries) in second and third place respectively. Genshin Impact and Valorant close the top 5, two games that have achieved great success in recent years.

As for the streamer of the most followed Twitch in the world, in first place we find Ninja, the most followed content creator in 46 countries thanks to its 17 million followers. In second place we find TommyInnit (36 countries) and AuronPlay (14 countries).